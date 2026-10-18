Dominik Szoboszlai sidelined again after hamstring injury recurrence against Brentford

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola faces a mounting selection crisis after midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury during a 2-1 Premier League victory over Brentford, sidelining the Hungary captain for an extended period.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Depth Chart Shift: Trey Nyoni and younger squad options will likely absorb minutes in central midfield during Szoboszlai’s recovery window.

Trey Nyoni and younger squad options will likely absorb minutes in central midfield during Szoboszlai’s recovery window. Fantasy Valuation: Fantasy managers should immediately bench Szoboszlai, as his absence spans multiple fixtures across domestic and European competition.

Fantasy managers should immediately bench Szoboszlai, as his absence spans multiple fixtures across domestic and European competition. Betting Futures: Liverpool’s midfield engine room faces heavy rotation, potentially impacting clean-sheet odds and high-press efficiency over the coming weeks.

The Anatomy of a Relapse at the Gtech Community Stadium

The fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium began with optimism as Liverpool rotated its squad following a midweek 6-3 UEFA Champions League victory over LASK. Szoboszlai returned to the starting lineup after missing two matches with prior hamstring complaints. However, his afternoon lasted just 32 minutes before he dropped to the turf near the center circle, signaling to the bench that he could not continue.

Iraola confirmed post-match that the issue was not a brand-new knock but rather a recurrence of the same hamstring strain. The club’s heavy fixture congestion left the technical staff weighing whether to deploy fatigued players who had logged full minutes or risk athletes returning from injury. In Szoboszlai’s case, the gamble backfired.

Compounding Injuries and a Chaotic Matchday

The midfield setback was part of a turbulent afternoon in West London. Shortly after Szoboszlai’s exit, a penalty awarded to Liverpool was overturned following a VAR review that confirmed Brentford defender Dango Ouattara played the ball cleanly. Brentford capitalized before the break when Keane Lewis-Porter headed home a cross from Igor Thiago.

Photo: Index.hu

The Hungarian national team faces crucial UEFA Nations League fixtures against Georgia on November 14 and Northern Ireland on November 17 under head coach Marco Rossi, making the timeline of Szoboszlai’s recovery a matter of intense national concern. Adding to Liverpool’s distress, half-time substitute Jeremie Frimpong also exited with an injury in the 52nd minute.

Tactical Resilience Amidst Red Cards

Despite losing both Szoboszlai and Frimpong, Liverpool exploited their numerical advantage after Brentford’s Jehor Jarmoljuk received a red card in first-half stoppage time, followed by Janelt’s dismissal late in the match. Víctor Munoz leveled the score with a sharp individual effort in the second half, before Alexander Isak converted a header from Bradley Barcola to secure the 2-1 comeback victory.

Photo: Nemzeti Sport

While the three points keep Liverpool moving upward in the Premier League table, the true cost of the afternoon rests on the medical bay’s assessment of their sidelined captain.

Match Detail Data / Event Fixture Brentford vs. Liverpool Competition Premier League (Matchweek 7) Date & Venue Gtech Community Stadium Final Score Brentford 1 – 2 Liverpool Key Departures Dominik Szoboszlai (32′), Jeremie Frimpong (52′)

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