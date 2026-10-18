Jimena La Torre publishes astrological predictions for October 18 to 25

Jimena La Torre has published her astrological predictions pointing to the incoming Luna en Capricornio as the dominant celestial driver for relationship stability and emotional maturation.

The Bottom Line

The week of October 18 to 25, 2026, is shaped astrologically by the Waxing Moon in Capricorn, emphasizing commitment and structure across all zodiac signs.

Specific signs face distinct adjustments, ranging from Aries balancing personal desires with partnership demands to Capricorn seeking deeper emotional transparency.

The Capricorn Lunar Influence on Romance and Commitment

As detailed by La Nación, the seven-day period beginning Sunday, October 18, 2026, finds its core energy rooted in the Waxing Moon moving through Capricorn.

For Aries, the transit demands a mature approach to love. According to reports from NoticiasNet and Cipo360, balancing personal desires with the needs of a partner builds a secure foundation. Tauro shares a similar trajectory, with the lunar transit reinforcing the drive to construct a future-proof relationship through shared planning and active listening.

Deeper Intimacy and Honest Communication Across Signs

The astrological guidance shifts toward emotional depth for Géminis, who must evaluate intimacy and establish clear boundaries, as highlighted by Diario El Cordillerano. Meanwhile, Cáncer faces the Waxing Moon directly in its opposing sign, putting the spotlight squarely on partnership commitments and the negotiation of differences.

Photo: El Intransigente

Leo receives a distinct call to action. El Intransigente notes that Leo is urged to demonstrate affection through concrete, firm gestures and attention to agreed-upon details. For Virgo, the prevailing stellar configurations create an ideal environment for stable romances seeking growth on solid ground, provided feelings are expressed with calm clarity.

Zodiac Sign Primary Astrological Focus Key Recommended Action Aries Maturity and commitment under Capricorn Balance personal desires with partner needs Géminis Emotional depth and evaluation of intimacy Communicate limits and establish trust Cáncer Partnership focus in the opposite sign Negotiate differences and avoid closing off Leo Action-oriented affection Demonstrate love through concrete, firm gestures

Resolving Responsibilities and Future Projects

As the week progresses toward October 25, 2026, other signs navigate the intersection of duty and desire. Libra faces a friction point between affective needs and everyday responsibilities, requiring careful time management and open expression of feelings to preserve harmony, as reported by NoticiasNet.

Photo: NoticiasNet

Escorpio encounters an opening for serious conversations and decisive choices in romance. Sagitario is encouraged to examine what truly creates a sense of security, avoiding rushed promises in favor of mutual reciprocity. Capricornio experiences an intensification of the need for commitment, requiring the sign to lower its guard and show feelings without excessive reservation.

Closing out the zodiac cycle, Acuario is prompted to examine unspoken feelings and resolve lingering matters, while Piscis finds favorable energy for joint ventures and long-term planning. Across all interpretations, the guidance emphasizes structured agreements and respect for individual pacing as the primary tools for sustainable relationships.