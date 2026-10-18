Watch Michael Stipe join The National for R.E.M.’s ‘E-Bow The Letter

Michael Stipe surprised audiences in Biarritz, France, on October 17, 2026, by joining members of The National to perform R.E.M.’s 1996 single “E-Bow The Letter.” The unannounced appearance took place at the Atabal venue during the AB100 festival, an event celebrating the 50th birthday milestone of twin brothers Aaron and Bryce Dessner.

The Bottom Line

Michael Stipe and members of The National reunited on stage in Biarritz on October 17 to perform the R.E.M. classic “E-Bow The Letter.”

The performance occurred during the AB100 festival, a two-day event celebrating the 50th birthdays of Aaron and Bryce Dessner across Biarritz and San Sebastián.

The collaboration adds another chapter to a long history between R.E.M. and The National, stretching back to a 2008 North American tour.

A Birthday Festival Across the French and Spanish Borders

The AB100 festival spans across Biarritz in France and the nearby Spanish city of San Sebastián, bringing together a tight-knit circle of musicians and collaborators connected to the Dessner brothers. nme.com reported that Saturday’s opening concert, billed as “Mixtape,” featured a rotating cast of artists taking the stage with Aaron and Bryce Dessner, including Ben Howard, Kevin Morby, and Jon Hopkins. ar.cienradios.com noted that the special gathering highlighted the deep web of creative relationships the brothers have cultivated over decades in the indie rock landscape.

Watch Michael Stipe join members of The National for R.E.M.’s ‘E-Bow The Letter’The surprise collaboration came during a weekend celebrating Aaron and Bryce Dessner's 50th birthdays https://t.co/K54qHQVmum — https://x.com/NME/status/2111769769695408176

Gifts, Gum, and the Origins of “E-Bow The Letter”

Before launching into the performance, the stage played host to an exchange of handmade gifts and dry humor. ar.cienradios.com observed that Stipe handed handmade sculptures to both Aaron and Bryce Dessner before Matt Berninger joined them. Berninger greeted the audience by handing out pieces of chewing gum as gifts. Setting up the musical performance, Stipe told the audience that R.E.M. originally wrote “E-Bow The Letter” during a stay in San Sebastián back in 1995. Aaron Dessner added that the track was a song his band had begged R.E.M. to play when The National served as their opening act back in 2008.

Deepening Ties Between R.E.M. and The National

The shared musical history between the participants extends well past a single tour supporting Modest Mouse and R.E.M. in North America nearly two decades ago. Stipe collaborated directly with Aaron Dessner on the 2020 single “No Time For Love Like Now,” released under the Big Red Machine project with orchestration by Bryce Dessner. At the time, Aaron Dessner noted that he never imagined writing songs alongside someone he considered a major hero and friend. While Stipe has frequently welcomed high-profile guests—such as Thom Yorke of Radiohead—to take on Patti Smith’s original vocal parts on “E-Bow The Letter” over the years, his appearance with The National underscores a lasting cross-generational alliance.

Solo Projects and the Final Night in San Sebastián

As the festival wraps up, the timeline moves quickly toward new solo work and rare full-band appearances. ar.cienradios.com reported that Stipe continues working toward the release of his long-awaited debut solo album, which he aims to put out before the end of 2026. Meanwhile, NME noted that The National are scheduled to play their first full-band concert since 2024 at the Kursaal Auditorium in San Sebastián. Billed as “The National And Friends,” the closing night performance marks the band’s sole full-band show of 2026, promising further guest appearances to close out the AB100 festivities.

Photo: ar.cienradios.com