Fusion Bomb Release New Single ‘Unison’ and Announce 2027 Album

Luxembourg Thrash Metal Heavyweights Fusion Bomb Drop Unison and Set Sights on 2027 Album

Luxembourg thrash metal quartet Fusion Bomb have returned with “Unison,” a brand-new single released on October 16, 2026, marking an end to a three-year gap since their last release. The track serves as the opening salvo for a forthcoming full-length studio album scheduled to drop in 2027.

Formed in 2010, the band first gained traction with their 2016 EP Pravda. That release established their heavy riff-driven output. Their momentum caught the attention of thrash royalty early on. Dave Mustaine selected them to support Megadeth directly in 2017. Trivium frontman Matt Heafy also threw his weight behind the band shortly after.

The quartet released their debut full-length, Concrete Jungle, in 2019. Fans and critics quickly embraced the record as a late classic of the new wave of thrash metal. Despite health issues impacting drummer Scott Kutting and the wider industry slowdown in 2020, the group regrouped. They issued a self-titled mini-album in 2023, shifting toward a technical 1990s thrash style reminiscent of Forced Entry, Voivod, and Mordred.

Touring infrastructure has been central to the band’s growth. With roughly 200 live shows under their belt, Fusion Bomb represented Luxembourg at the Wacken Metal Battle in Germany. They followed this by spending 2024 crossing Europe in a tour bus alongside Greek thrash outfit Suicidal Angels.

Welcoming Serhii Metal Priest Bondar to the Low End

The release of “Unison” coincides with a major personnel shift. In 2026, the band added Ukrainian bassist Serhii “Metal Priest” Bondar to their lineup for bass duties and backing vocals. Bondar brings an extensive extreme metal pedigree to the group, having previously performed with Bestial Invasion, Cosmic Jaguar, Tria Prima, and Violent Omen.

Bondar joins a core roster that features Miguel Teixeira on guitars and lead vocals, Luc Bohr on guitars and backing vocals, and Scott Kutting on drums and percussion. This revamped four-piece lineup engineered “Unison” to bridge their past output with the technical songwriting explored on their 2023 mini-album.

The Road to the 2027 Full-Length Release

The band is actively writing and recording material for a full-length album slated for 2027, the group has not yet disclosed an exact release date or an official title for the upcoming record. “Unison” functions as the sole preview of this new writing cycle.

Photo: metalcry.com

The single is currently streaming across major digital platforms, including Spotify and Bandcamp, signaling a new operational phase for Luxembourg’s thrash export as they transition away from their three-year release hiatus.