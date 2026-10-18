Spanberger Blames Federal Policies For Affordability Crisis

Abigail Spanberger laid out a stark assessment of how federal policies have dismantled the affordability debate for Democrats, pointing directly to the economic fallout of H.R. 1, aggressive immigration enforcement, and compounding trade wars. Spanberger argued that the cumulative weight of these decisions has left state economies scrambling to plug holes that federal budgets can no longer cover.

Headwinds of Federal Policy and Workforce Depletion

Affordability in housing and agriculture has stalled due to compounding legislative and executive actions. Spanberger noted that efforts to expand housing supply face immediate roadblocks as the state’s construction workforce plummets. Rather than targeting “criminals and the worst of the worst,” aggressive immigration tactics have removed the very laborers building homes across Virginia.

At the same time, agriculture—Virginia’s number-one private industry—has absorbed successive blows. Initial tariff wars immediately drove up input costs for small family farms. That pressure was compounded when the war with Iran pushed fuel prices through the roof, followed swiftly by a trade war with Canada, the state’s number-one agricultural trading partner.

Spanberger explained that when agriculture is your state’s number-one private industry, the majority of which is comprised of smaller family farms, initial tariff wars drive up input costs. She added that the war with Iran puts fuel prices through the roof, and then the president starts the trade war with your number-one agricultural trading partner, Canada, creating a series of headwinds.

State coffers are now shouldering the burden of mitigating these impacts. However, local budgets lack the capacity to perpetually offset federal outcomes. Spanberger emphasized that incoming congressional members must confront these foundational federal missteps.

Asserting Congressional Authority on Trade and Oversight

Addressing the root causes of the affordability crisis requires immediate legislative correction and renewed oversight. Spanberger outlined three critical fronts where future lawmakers must act: reversing some of the greatest harms of H.R. 1, asserting constitutional authority as it relates to the war with Iran, and asserting their constitutional power on issues related to chaotic trade policy.

Trade instability remains a primary driver of consumer costs. Without asserting direct legislative power to rein in erratic executive trade measures, communities will continue absorbing inflationary shocks.

Tackling Wage Disparities Alongside Price Pressures

Solving the cost-of-living crisis extends beyond merely lowering consumer price tags. Spanberger pointed to structural reforms implemented in Virginia, including raising the minimum wage and passing legislation that mandates wage transparency by requiring employers to list salary ranges in job postings.

Furthermore, the state banned employers from asking for prior employment history and enacted robust protections against wage theft. Enforcing these laws provides a necessary backstop for workers contending with inflated prices across every sector.

“So yes, it is an essential element of it, because if your boss is stealing your wages, then that only adds insult to injury when you’re contending with high prices everywhere else.”