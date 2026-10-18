MetLife Integrates Pet Insurance with ChatGPT to Streamline Customer Onboarding

MetLife Pet Insurance integrated its customer portal with a ChatGPT plugin on October 14, 2026, enabling pet owners to obtain personalized quotes, complete applications, and connect to the MetLife website to purchase coverage directly through conversational AI inputs, as reported by Simply Wall St News.

How MetLife Integrates ChatGPT Into Pet Insurance Applications

The conversational integration allows consumers to answer questions about their pets directly inside the ChatGPT interface to generate a binding quote. Todd Katz, head of Group Benefits at MetLife, stated, “This is about using innovation to remove friction from an important financial decision.” He added, “We believe conversational experiences can make it easier for people to understand their options and take action when they’re ready.” MetLife is the first major pet insurer to support conversational input for pet insurance applications via a ChatGPT plugin, according to company announcements.

The system lets users review their options and complete applications within a natural conversation before transferring to the MetLife Pet Insurance website to finalize the purchase. This rollout addresses rising household budget pressures where pet care causes financial stress.

Why Pet Care Costs Drive the ChatGPT Integration

According to MetLife figures, 33% of workers express anxiety regarding the cost of animal care, whereas less than 10% possess pet insurance.

By lowering onboarding friction through the ChatGPT plugin, MetLife aims to make coverage more accessible and help consumers prepare for unexpected veterinary expenses.

What Simply Wall St News Projects for MetLife Earnings

To own MetLife (NYSE:MET), investors must believe that management can execute on the New Frontier program and grow earnings through capital-light fee businesses and retirement products. Key operational vulnerabilities stem from margin compression and fee income strain, exemplified by MetLife Investment Management projecting 2026 adjusted earnings at the floor of its forecasted bracket, alongside Retirement and Income Solutions performing under its intended spread threshold.

Analyst forecasts project revenues of US$89.7b and earnings of US$7.1b by 2029. This is based on anticipated revenue growth of 4.2% per year and a profit increase from today’s US$3.4b, implying a doubling of earnings over the period. Meanwhile, Simply Wall St Community fair value estimates span from roughly US$107 to US$174, revealing stark differences in retail evaluations against a backdrop of pressure on fee-based earnings and spreads.

How the Fourth Quarter Dividend Supports Shareholder Value

MetLife declared a fourth-quarter 2026 dividend of US$0.5925 per share. For income-focused holders, this regular payout indicates that current earnings and capital remain sufficient to support ongoing distributions while other parts of the business work through spread and fee pressure.

This dividend and prior commentary on buybacks keep capital returns in focus as a practical driver of shareholder value. However, the sustainability of those returns relies on execution across technology initiatives like the MetLife Pet ChatGPT plugin, international expansion, and New Frontier cost and efficiency targets, which collectively support long-term cash generation.