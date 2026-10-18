Charlize Theron leads sixth annual Academy Museum Gala

Charlize Theron commanded the spotlight in a sheer black Tom Ford dress at the sixth annual Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17, 2026, leading a star-studded red carpet that drew nearly 200 high-profile guests.

hellomagazine.com reported that Hollywood’s biggest names converged on Los Angeles for the prestigious Saturday night affair, which honored Charlize Theron, Colman Domingo, and filmmaker John Carpenter. The high-end benefit evening, presented in partnership with Rolex, featured co-chairs Robert Rodriguez, Tom Ford, Steven Spielberg, and Kate Capshaw.

The Bottom Line

Charlize Theron received the Icon Award alongside honorees Colman Domingo, who took home the Vantage Award, and John Carpenter, who received the Luminary Award.

The star-studded guest list featured nearly 200 celebrities, including a special performance by Grammy Award-winner Taylor Swift.

Proceeds from the evening support the Academy Museum’s mission to preserve cinema, fund world-class exhibitions, and maintain educational programming.

Inside Charlize Theron’s Winning Tom Ford Look

Charlize Theron delivered one of the night’s most talked-about fashion statements. According to wwd.com, the Oscar-winning actress wore a custom Tom Ford gown featuring a column silhouette composed of intricate lace, shimmering sequins, and black and grey crystals. The sleeveless design incorporated a completely sheer panel running down the front placket of the bodice, transitioning into a fully sheer fabric with artful symmetry at the waist.

"Oh, what a day! What a lovely day!" 🔥Thank you to Charlize Theron for joining us for an unforgettable evening at the Academy Museum!The Academy Award winner sat down with members of the Academy Museum Teen Council for a special conversation, followed by a screening of the… pic.twitter.com/2KFd2o3nA4 — https://x.com/AcademyMuseum/status/2091963697530892459

Stylist Leslie Fremar curated the look, pairing the gown with Boucheron statement arrow earrings. Makeup artist Kate Lee gave Theron a bold brow, lined eyes, and a soft rosy lip, while hairstylist Adir Abergel styled her blonde hair back into a sleek, punk-inspired look. The appearance followed a busy global press run for Theron promoting her summer blockbuster and critical hit, The Odyssey.

Old Hollywood Glamour and Dramatic Silhouettes Across the Carpet

JustJared.com noted that nearly 200 celebrities walked the red carpet, showcasing an array of striking designs. Demi Moore made a showstopping entrance in a dramatic two-tone gown featuring a sculpted black strapless bodice and a voluminous lilac skirt, complemented by diamond drop earrings.

Photo: wwd.com

Kate Hudson brought old Hollywood glamour to the venue in a figure-hugging, strapless champagne-coloured gown with crystal embellishments and sculptural ruffles cascading down one side, as hellomagazine.com detailed. Jessica Lange, 77, made a rare red carpet appearance in a floor-length black lace gown with sheer sleeves and a V-shaped neckline.

Other standout arrivals included Pamela Anderson in a crisp white button-down shirt paired with a flowing mint-green chiffon skirt and a sweeping train. Taylor Swift wore a pale silver-blue strapless gown with pleated detailing and a sparkling embellished bow. Eva Longoria chose a black off-the-shoulder mermaid-style silhouette with structured necklines and glittering hip embellishments, while Sabrina Carpenter turned heads in a cobalt-blue backless gown featuring spaghetti straps and beaded tassels.

Redefining Evening Wear With Suits and Bold Textures

Several attendees bypassed traditional gowns in favor of sharp tailoring and unique textures. Kristen Wiig opted for a black trouser suit featuring a tailored satin-lapel blazer with structured shoulders and a plunging neckline worn without a shirt underneath.

Anna Kendrick embraced gothic glamour in a black lace gown with a plunging neckline and a sculptural flared overskirt, accented by vibrant purple earrings. Cailee Spaeny wore a fuchsia satin gown featuring an oversized pleated pink train with a contrasting black bow, while Jessica Biel chose a black velvet halterneck gown finished with thigh-high slits and voluminous feather accents at the neckline and hips.

Honoree / Performer Award / Role Designer / Key Look Charlize Theron Icon Award Recipient Tom Ford (Sheer Black Lace Gown) Colman Domingo Vantage Award Recipient Not specified in primary coverage John Carpenter Luminary Award Recipient Not specified in primary coverage Taylor Swift Event Performer Pale Silver-Blue Gown Hunter Schafer Featured Best Dressed Guest Prada (Black Velvet Column Gown)

The sixth annual gathering underscored the museum’s ongoing strategy of blending cinematic legacy with high fashion, ensuring sustained visibility as proceeds directly benefit its year-round public screenings and educational initiatives.