Pakistan and Iran Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Security and Upcoming Baghdad OIC Meeting

Dialogue and diplomacy remain the “only way forward” to address the cascading security challenges across the Middle East, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, affirmed.

That telephone conversation anchors a web of consultations involving Pakistan, Iran, Egypt, and Turkiye as regional capitals engage in diplomatic efforts to address regional developments. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar subsequently held discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, focusing directly on the evolving regional security architecture.

Constructive Engagement on the Margins of the OIC

The diplomatic outreach sets the stage for face-to-face negotiations on the sidelines of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Baghdad. Iranian state news agency IRNA noted that the ministerial gathering provides a crucial platform for key players like Islamabad and Tehran to align their diplomatic strategies.

Secretary-General Meets with Iranian Foreign Minister on the Sidelines of Baghdad Ministerial ActivitiesBaghdad, October 17, 2026The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, met with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic… pic.twitter.com/WPJeUhySxV — https://x.com/OIC_OCI/status/2111445034880884896

Tehran maintains that negotiations with the United States must be reinforced by tangible military deterrence. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf argued that Washington must face accountability for reneging on past commitments, asserting that the Islamic Republic must combine military strength with sustained diplomatic engagement.

The R-4 Framework and Broader Regional Coordination

While Pakistan and Iran manage bilateral friction, Islamabad is simultaneously coordinating through the R-4 framework—a diplomatic grouping comprising Pakistan, Egypt, Türkiye, and Saudi Arabia. During his call with the Egyptian foreign minister, Dar exchanged views on the upcoming ministerial agenda of the grouping, which was established earlier this year to address regional crises.

Photo: The News Pakistan

The ongoing diplomatic shuffle comes against the backdrop of earlier military flare-ups and fragile ceasefires between Iran and the United States. With maritime security remaining precarious near vital waterways like the Strait of Hormuz, participating foreign ministers in Baghdad face heavy pressure to translate multilateral dialogue into durable stability.

The pace of actual de-escalation will depend entirely on whether Washington and Tehran are willing to bridge deeply entrenched positions during the Baghdad sessions.