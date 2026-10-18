PCG Transfers MV June Aster Victims’ Remains to El Nido

Authorities transferred the remains of 10 identified victims of the MV June Aster disaster from Coron to El Nido, Palawan, as search efforts continue for eight missing individuals. The September 9 maritime tragedy, which claimed 77 lives, is under investigation for potential chemical ignition.

Transport of Victims’ Remains to El Nido

The Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Suluan (MRRV-4406) departed the Port of Coron on Sunday bound for San Fernando Port in El Nido, carrying the remains of 10 identified victims, 20 family members, and Coast Guard personnel. The transfer aims to support bereaved families and ensure the safe transport of the dead during ongoing recovery operations.

Out of the total bodies recovered for forensic identification, 67 have been identified by authorities. Twenty-six bodies have been formally released to their families across Palawan, including two in Coron, four in Busuanga, one in Culion, two in Linapacan, seven in Puerto Princesa City, and 10 in El Nido. Twelve additional remains were recently turned over to families after completing required coordination.

Investigation Into Chemical Stowage and Engine Trouble

Investigators from the Bureau of Fire Protection point to a dangerous cargo interaction as the likely trigger for the disaster. Chief Superintendent Wilberto Rico Neil Ang Kwan Tiu, officer-in-charge of the Bureau of Fire Protection, stated that containers of calcium hypochlorite and asphalt were stowed near the rear engine exhaust area.

60 MV June Aster victims identified; 11 still pending – PCGBy Raymond Carl Dela CruzMANILA – The Philippine National Police Forensic Group has identified 60 deceased victims of the MV June Aster fire, with 11 certificates of identification still under processing as of Monday,… pic.twitter.com/WVxhvYJYUD — https://x.com/pnagovph/status/2109958618615316756

It’s a corrosive agent na pagka nag-mix po siya sa asphalt can be possibly na mag-ignite. Wilberto Rico Neil Ang Kwan Tiu, Bureau of Fire Protection Officer-in-Charge

During the voyage, rough sea conditions caused cargo containers to shift and topple over, allowing the strong oxidizing agent to mix with combustible asphalt near hot air discharge vents from the engine room. Investigators also highlighted a defective ventilation system that allowed heat to build up inside the cargo area.

Photo: Inquirer

The vessel’s journey was originally scheduled to begin on September 3 but faced a four-day delay due to bad weather and low tide conditions, though investigators also noted reports of prior engine problems. After departing Baseco Port in Manila at around midnight on September 8, the ship encountered performance issues with its fuel lines. Shortly before the fire broke out at approximately 6:30 p.m. on September 9, the captain allegedly instructed the chief engineer to increase engine revolutions to make up for lost time.

Casualties and Ongoing Search Operations

The disaster left 77 people dead and 43 injured out of 128 people on board, which included 111 passengers and 17 crew members. Authorities noted that because the fire erupted in the early evening while many passengers were resting in their bunks, thick and toxic smoke generated by the chemical reaction rapidly suffocated victims before they could evacuate.

Photo: The Manila Times

The Philippine Coast Guard continues to search for eight missing individuals—comprising five passengers and three crew members. Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab confirmed that search-and-rescue operations remain active across islands around Palawan and coastal areas in Southern Tagalog, utilizing an optimization planning system and coordinating with neighboring coastal communities.

Meanwhile, authorities are reviewing administrative and criminal liabilities. Investigators indicated that charges may be filed against shipping line management, the vessel’s captain and crew, third-party cargo handlers, and government personnel who failed to conduct thorough inspections before the vessel was permitted to sail.