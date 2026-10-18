Goddess Matchmaking Plan 2 heart-rate challenge isolates Kanis Yu

In the latest episode of the TVB reality dating program Goddess Matchmaking Plan 2 , hosted by Lin Shengbin, a dramatic heart-rate challenge completely upended the existing dynamics and plunged frontrunner Kanis Yu into an awkward outsider status. The arrival of two surprise hidden contestants sent shockwaves through the villa as romantic triangles quickly escalated.

The trouble began when female participants chose the male contestants they wished to escort, resulting in Roxanne Ho and Kanis Yu both selecting popular participant Oscar Fong. This forced an awkward three-way car ride that immediately highlighted shifting loyalties. During the journey, Ho and Fong struck up a lively conversation about hair dyeing and shared quick-witted banter that left Yu sitting in uncomfortable silence.

Reflecting on the commute, Oscar Fong admitted that he was surprised by Roxanne Ho, noting that while she initially appeared cold, her sharp sense of humor and ability to match his jokes created an unexpected spark. Kanis Yu conceded that she sensed the immediate chemistry between the two, acknowledging that their playful rapport seemed unusually natural.

How Did the New Hidden Goddesses Disrupt the Pairings?

The disruption deepened when Oswald Chiu—who had previously expressed interest in Kanis Yu—was paired with newly introduced hidden contestant Chiuyi Leung, often dubbed the “replica of Son Ye-jin.” During a close-proximity nose-touching challenge, the pair generated instant sparks, driving Chiu’s heart rate up to an elevated 103 beats per minute. Watching from the sidelines, Yu admitted she felt a fresh wave of disappointment as she realized her former suitor’s attention had shifted.

【Plan C Squad: One Minute Before the Match】There’s just one minute left until the next match begins!With their trusty security guards watching over them, the Plan C Squad is making their final preparations. 🐰Commander, which Bunny Girl are you rooting for?Show her your… pic.twitter.com/3rKXgII6Fq — https://x.com/nikke_en/status/2105583500950663342

Things intensified further when the second hidden contestant, Yvette Chan, stepped forward to challenge Oscar Fong in a high-stakes shoelace-candy game. Chan adopted a dominant, commanding approach that completely rattled Fong. Under her high-pressure instructions, Fong’s heart rate surged from 110 beats per minute to a staggering 153 beats per minute.

The intense physical and psychological interaction left onlookers stunned and cemented Yu’s sense of foreboding. Afterward, Oscar Fong remarked that Chan deliberately used her words and actions to control his pulse, describing her demeanor as distinctly that of a commanding older sister.