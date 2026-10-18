3 New Debuts Announced for DDT Pro-Wrestling GO UPDATE 2026

DDT Pro-Wrestling has announced a triple debut featuring Shuntaro Kobayashi, Maito Furuhashi, and Haruki Sato at the upcoming “GO UPDATE 2026 ~How About Another Wednesday’s DDT?~” event, scheduled for December 9, 2026, at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Ticket Pricing: Advance blocks range from Super Seats at 10,000 yen down to Designated B and Ladies Seats at 4,000 yen, with venue capacity limitations applying to wheelchair users and their companions.

Tale of the Tape for the Three Debutants

The incoming class displays diverse athletic backgrounds spanning baseball and judo, backed by imposing physical frames. Shuntaro Kobayashi arrives at 182 centimeters and 86 kilograms, bringing a baseball background to the squared circle. Born on November 11, 2000, in Ichikawa, Chiba, the A-type rookie stands as the leanest of the three debutants.

Maito Furuhashi matches height with a heavier grappling foundation. Born on October 10, 2007, in Toyohashi, Aichi, Furuhashi measures 184 centimeters and 98 kilograms with an O blood type and a background in judo.

Haruki Sato rounds out the trio with the heaviest initial mass. Hailing from Niigata City, the A-type rookie stands 176 centimeters tall and weighs 100 kilograms, carrying his own competitive judo experience into his professional wrestling debut.

Athlete Height / Weight Birthdate Origin Sporting Background Shuntaro Kobayashi 182 cm / 86 kg 2000-11-11 Chiba, Ichikawa Baseball Maito Furuhashi 184 cm / 98 kg 2007-10-10 Aichi, Toyohashi Judo Haruki Sato 176 cm / 100 kg 2002-06-01 Niigata, Niigata Judo

Event Logistics and Ticket Tiers

The December 9 fixture at Korakuen Hall opens doors at 17:30 with a start time of 18:30. DDT Pro-Wrestling has structured multiple ticketing categories for the card. Super Seats are priced at 10,000 yen in advance and 10,500 yen on the day, while Excite Seats run 8,500 yen advance and 9,000 yen door.

Special ringside seats cost 7,500 yen advance and 8,000 yen day-of. Designated A seats are set at 6,000 yen advance and 6,500 yen door, with Designated B and Ladies Seats available for 4,000 yen advance and 4,500 yen door. Wheelchair users must contact [email protected] following the general on-sale date to manage space constraints.

Unsold advance inventory will unlock day-of U-18 tickets priced at 1,000 yen alongside free tickets for junior high school students and younger, provided attendees present valid identification. Tickets remain available via the official purchasing form, e+, and LivePocket.