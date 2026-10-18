NAFDAC seizes fake packaging in Aba market raid

Operatives from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control seized counterfeit packaging materials valued at more than ₦200 million during a raid on five shops at Old Court Road Market in Aba, Abia State.

The October 14, 2026 operation targeted facilities suspected of manufacturing and supplying imitation packaging for alcoholic beverages and consumer goods, radarr.africa reported. According to regulatory authorities, the enforcement action followed specific intelligence regarding counterfeit supply chains operating within the busy commercial hub.

Seized Inventory Targets Established Brands

The recovered stock comprised professional labeling, corks, cartons, and outer packaging designed to replicate established commercial goods. Among the brands identified in the haul were Jameson, Glenfiddich, Four Cousins, and Lord’s Dry Gin. Operatives also cataloged packaging materials bearing the names of various other consumer products.

The volume and nature of the materials point to an operation equipped to supply counterfeiters with components necessary to pass off imitation products as authentic goods. Investigators secured the premises to prevent the removal or tampering of remaining stock, noting that the owners of the five affected shops were absent during the raid.

Resistance and the Role of Market Leadership

Execution of the raid proved contentious on the ground. Regulatory officials encountered active threats and resistance from individuals within the market community, complicating efforts to evacuate the confiscated goods.

In response to the standoff, the agency summoned the market union chairman. The union leader reportedly agreed to assist authorities by helping to secure the sealed shops and working to identify the absentee operators. The cooperation of local trade associations remains critical as investigators attempt to trace the ownership and distribution network behind the seized packaging.

Precedents and Community Impact in Aba Markets

Regulatory interventions in Aba’s commercial centers carry a distinct local history. In December 2023, the agency shut down and later permitted the reopening of the Eziukwu Road Market following parallel investigations into suspected counterfeit and adulterated merchandise.

While that prior enforcement involved a separate facility and a distinct timeline, it highlights the recurring friction between regulatory mandates and market-level commerce in Abia State. The Old Court Road operation underscores the broader challenge facing enforcement bodies: disrupting illicit supply chains without disrupting legitimate merchants who share the same commercial ecosystem.

As investigations proceed, regulatory scrutiny will focus on identifying the individuals responsible for the five shops and determining the ultimate destination of the counterfeit materials.