Trump Approval Slips to 34% in New National Poll

A new national poll reveals that 71% of U.S. adults believe the country is on the wrong track, marking the highest share yet in President Donald Trump’s second term ahead of the November 3, 2026 midterm elections. Conducted by the NBC News Decision Desk and SurveyMonkey, the survey highlights intense voter anxiety over economic strain, persistent inflation, and widespread political distrust.

With Election Day looming, the national mood has curdled into profound pessimism. Public dissatisfaction centers heavily on cost-of-living pressures and economic stewardship, leaving Republican congressional majorities in severe jeopardy as voters tilt toward the opposition.

Sinking Approval Ratings and Shifting Voter Coalitions

President Trump’s overall approval rating has slid to 34% among U.S. adults, accompanied by a 66% disapproval rating. More than half of respondents—51%—now state that they strongly disapprove of his administration’s performance. Among registered voters, his standing is marginally better at 39% approval versus 61% disapproval.

Cracks have also appeared within the Republican base. Trump retains a 76% approval rating among Republican adults, but that figure reflects a notable drop among party members who identify more with the party than with the MAGA movement. Meanwhile, his approval sits at 21% among independents. Crucial demographic groups that shifted toward Trump in the 2024 presidential cycle have also retreated: his approval rests at 28% among men under 30 and 31% among Latino adults.

The poll highlights the tricky balancing act facing Republican candidates in competitive states and districts as they simultaneously try to energize GOP voters who continue to support Trump without alienating Americans who disapprove of the administration.

Inflation, Household Budgets, and Economic Discontent

Economic anxiety remains the primary driver of voter unhappiness.

Economic Indicator / Polling Metric Survey Result U.S. adults who think the country is on the “wrong track” 71% President Trump’s overall approval rating (U.S. adults) 34% Registered voters preferring Democrats to control Congress 55% Registered voters preferring Republicans to control Congress 45% Adults saying Trump’s policies are hurting the country 58%

Majorities report altering their grocery purchases to stay within budget, cutting back on discretionary spending, reducing electricity usage, delaying major purchases, or canceling travel plans.

To counter these headwinds, the administration has pledged $5,000 payments to Americans if the GOP retains control of Congress in the upcoming midterms. However, the survey indicates widespread skepticism regarding the promise. Just 14% of U.S. adults expect to receive the check, while 71% believe they will not. Even among self-identified Republicans, 47% express doubt that the payment will materialize.

Partisan Distrust and the Battle for Congress

Voter alienation extends well beyond the White House, fueling a generalized distrust of both major political parties. Just 37% of adults view the Republican Party favorably, compared to 63% who view it unfavorably. Democrats fare only slightly better, holding a 43% favorable rating against a 57% unfavorable view.

When registered voters are asked which party they want to control Congress, Democrats lead Republicans by a 55% to 45% margin. That spread threatens GOP majorities in both the House and the Senate ahead of the November 3 balloting.

Compounding these political vulnerabilities, corruption has emerged as a central voter concern. A 52% majority of U.S. adults find the current administration more corrupt than previous ones. At the same time, 56% believe that political corruption is equally entrenched in both major parties, underscoring a deep structural cynicism among the electorate as the midterm contest enters its final weeks.