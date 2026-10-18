PPARD Activation Supercharges T Cells to Fight Colorectal Cancer

Scientists at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory have discovered that activating the protein PPARD in immune cells enhances their ability to attack tumors, potentially offering a new treatment pathway for difficult-to-cure cancers like colorectal cancer, which has become the leading cause of cancer-related death for adults under 50.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Cellular Fitness: Immune cells function better against tumors when they alter how they process energy, specifically by burning more fat.

Immune cells function better against tumors when they alter how they process energy, specifically by burning more fat. Dual-Role Protein: While tumors use the PPARD protein to grow, activating that same protein inside immune cells turns them into aggressive cancer fighters.

While tumors use the PPARD protein to grow, activating that same protein inside immune cells turns them into aggressive cancer fighters. Targeting Immunotherapy: Researchers successfully tested this fat-burning approach on engineered CAR T cells, slowing tumor growth across laboratory models.

Unlocking the Metabolic Power of Immune Cells

Physical fitness shapes an individual’s resilience against disease, but researchers are increasingly looking at cellular fitness—specifically the metabolic health of individual immune cells. Semir Beyaz, an assistant professor at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, noted that cancer cells and immune cells share the same biological universe and follow identical chemical rules. Investigating this parallel, the research team focused on peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARD), a transcription factor governing genes that dictate how cells burn fat for energy.

Working with mouse models of colorectal cancer, the investigators found that while tumor cells hijack PPARD to sustain their own proliferation, artificially activating the protein in immune cells yields the opposite biological outcome. Instead of feeding the disease, the metabolic shift alters the tumor microenvironment to favor an aggressive immune response. By altering cellular diet and energy processing, the immune cells gain heightened functional capacity to hunt down malignant tissue.

Supercharging CAR T Cell Therapies in the Laboratory

To evaluate whether this metabolic boost translates to human therapies, the Cold Spring Harbor team turned to CAR T cells—engineered immune cells modified to recognize and attack cancer. Researchers activated PPARD within these modified cells and tested them against multiple experimental models of human colorectal cancer. The testing suite included patient-derived organoids, which are miniature tumor models grown from actual clinical tissue, alongside human cancer cell lines implanted into laboratory mice.

Across these trials, the PPARD-activated CAR T cells successfully slowed or halted tumor progression. This points toward a potential method for augmenting current immunotherapy frameworks, though the intervention has not yet been proven in patients. Colorectal cancer served as the primary focus because of its growing toll on younger adults, but researchers also documented promising results in breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and melanoma.

Cancer Type Tested Experimental Model Observed Cellular Impact Colorectal Cancer Patient-derived organoids & murine implants Suppressed tumor growth via PPARD-activated CAR T cells Breast Cancer Not specified Promising results Ovarian Cancer Not specified Promising results Melanoma Not specified Promising results

Expanding Beyond Oncology Into Chronic Inflammation

The implications of boosting immune cell fitness may extend far beyond oncology. Beyaz’s laboratory is currently investigating whether the same metabolic activation strategy can treat endometriosis, a chronic inflammatory condition affecting approximately one in 10 women. Like difficult-to-treat colorectal cancer, endometriosis remains a major medical challenge, with existing treatments often unable to provide lasting relief.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Because the PPARD activation strategy remains in the preclinical research phase, no approved therapies or dietary protocols exist for clinical patients. Individuals undergoing treatment for colorectal cancer, melanoma, breast cancer, or ovarian cancer must rely strictly on established clinical guidelines.

The Molecular Tug-of-War Inside the Tumor Microenvironment

Describing the duality of the targeted protein, Beyaz likens PPARD’s opposing roles to “the force” in Star Wars, where the exact same mechanism can produce very different outcomes. In cancer cells, PPARD can support disease progression. When activated in immune cells, however, the protein helps destroy the disease.

The findings published in Nature Immunology demonstrate that metabolic reprogramming can directly alter treatment response profiles in hard-to-treat malignancies, providing a foundational framework for future therapeutic designs.

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