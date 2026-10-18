Pope Leo XIV leads pilgrims in prayer after leaving hospital

On Sunday, Pope Leo XIV addressed a crowd of 15,000 individuals in St. Peter’s Square from his private study window inside the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace, just one day after an early discharge from Rome’s Gemelli University Hospital following surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his right lung.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Early Discharge Mechanics: Post-surgical discharge following pulmonary resection is exemplified by Pope Leo XIV, who left the hospital walking with a steady gait.

Pulmonary Recovery Windows: Major thoracic oncology procedures require phased rehabilitation, explaining why the Vatican canceled private audiences through Tuesday, October 20, to minimize infection risks and metabolic strain.

Surgical Interventions and Post-Operative Recovery at Gemelli Hospital

The pontiff left Gemelli Hospital at 3:30 p.m. Saturday following his first hospitalization since the beginning of his pontificate. Surgeons removed a malignant tumor from his right lung during the procedure performed earlier in the week. Exhibiting no signs of exhaustion, Leo XIV looked to be in fine shape and moved with a firm step while welcoming multiple patients.

The Vatican said last week that Leo had canceled all private audiences through Tuesday Oct. 20. The pontiff will now gradually resume his activities, always with Godʼs help and your prayers.

Clinical Parameter Observation at Discharge Standard Post-Operative Protocol Mobility Walked with a steady gait Encouraged early ambulation to prevent deep vein thrombosis Fatigue Level No visible signs of exhaustion Monitored via complete blood count and oxygen saturation Audience Restrictions Private meetings suspended through Oct. 20 Gradual tapering of restrictions based on respiratory stamina

Public Response in St. Peter’s Square Amid Inclement Weather

15,000 people gathered in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday morning, enduring cloudy skies and intermittent rain in Rome to witness the pontiff’s first public remarks since his operation. Catholics globally had anticipated this sighting with great enthusiasm, closely monitoring every new official Vatican health update regarding his status over the past few days.

Addressing the faithful before the Angelus prayer, Leo XIV expressed gratitude for the global support he received. I express particular gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and all the staff of the Gemelli University Hospital, the pope stated from the Apostolic Palace window.

The Theological Reflection on Governance and Public Duty

Transitioning from his personal health experience to scriptural teaching, Pope Leo XIV analyzed the gospel account of Jesus addressing taxation and state authority. He recounted the interrogation by the Pharisees regarding whether it is lawful to pay taxes to the emperor.

Describing the exchange as an attempt to trap the teacher, the pontiff highlighted how Jesus utilized the denarius coin to deliver his teaching. Give therefore to the emperor the things that are the emperor’s, and to God the things that are God’s, Leo explained, emphasizing that secular roles and divine responsibilities coexist without spiritual compromise.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

While the pontiff intends to gradually resume his daily schedule, the Vatican has not yet issued formal updates regarding his scheduled international travel. An upcoming three-country trip to South America remains officially on the calendar for next month, with no schedule modifications announced by the Vatican.

Instead of heading to Castel Gandolfo for his customary rest periods, the pontiff is currently staying in Rome.