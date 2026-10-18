Canada lacks wildlife tracking rules after seizures

In 2022, border officers intercepted a package of live turtles from China declared as children’s building blocks, leading to the seizure of 63 turtles and 58 turtle eggs from a Calgary man. Canadian law currently does not oblige the government to report what happens to these animals after seizure, exposing a significant gap in wildlife tracking and welfare transparency.

The Bottom Line

Federal law currently lacks provisions requiring public reporting on the fate of seized wildlife after authorities confiscate them.

Under the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act, confiscated animals are largely treated as property or “specimens” rather than sentient beings.

Conservation experts argue that updating federal legislation to mandate facility standards and public tracking is long overdue.

How Border Interceptions Uncover the Exotic Pet Trade

The 2022 seizure began when officers from the Canada Border Services Agency and Environment and Climate Change Canada intercepted live reptiles hidden inside a shipment labeled as toys. The operation resulted in a Calgary man being fined for illegally importing snapping turtles and other reptiles. Following the raid, the Calgary Zoo took in two of the turtles, while the remaining animals went to an Ontario reptile sanctuary. The seized eggs were euthanized.

Yet, beyond those initial placements, the public record goes entirely dark. Trafficked wildlife is routinely abducted from natural habitats, packed tightly into containers, and shipped internationally to supply the demand for exotic pets, roadside zoo displays, or breeding operations. This illicit trade prioritizes financial gain over animal welfare or local ecological stability.

What the Wild Animal and Plant Protection Act Mandates

Canada’s participation in the international trade of endangered species relies on the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, an agreement designed to ensure sustainable trade among its 185 member states. Domestically, the framework is anchored by the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act (WAPPRIITA), enacted in 1992 and enforced by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Under this legislation, enforcement is guided by the Compliance and Enforcement Policy for Wildlife Legislation. The policy encourages partnerships with specialized organizations like zoos and sanctuaries to hold live specimens. While enforcement guidelines dictate that a seized animal may be moved somewhere secure and well cared for, the legislation sets no mandatory standards for that care or for reporting long-term outcomes.

Legislative Milestone Year Enacted Primary Focus WAPPRIITA Original Enactment 1992 Control of international and interprovincial wildlife trade and property rights. Legislative Amendments 2009 (In force 2017) Strengthened penalties, sentencing, and enforcement powers. Calgary Turtle Seizure Case 2022 Interception of illegal imports resulting in fines and sanctuary placements.

Why Outdated Legal Language Hampers Animal Welfare

WAPPRIITA received updates in 2009 that came into force in 2017, but those adjustments concentrated primarily on ramping up penalties and sentencing powers rather than addressing post-seizure welfare. Critics point out that the act’s language remains outdated, frequently classifying animals as property or “things” rather than recognizing them as sentient creatures capable of suffering.

Because the legislation contains no mandate for public transparency regarding placement outcomes, tracking the trajectory of confiscated wildlife remains nearly impossible for outside observers. Although the act requires periodic reviews every ten years, those evaluations have historically focused strictly on fines rather than welfare standards or transparency requirements. Conservation advocates maintain that updating the framework to include clear facility accreditation and public reporting is essential to meeting Canada’s international conservation obligations.