Sir Jim Ratcliffe Praises Zimbabwe Tourism During Victoria Falls Holiday

“It is my birthday today, and we have chosen Zimbabwe for my birthday, and it’s been a glorious golf course, the people have been lovely, the weather’s fantastic,” Sir Jim Ratcliffe remarked, celebrating his 74th milestone against the striking backdrop of Victoria Falls.

The British billionaire and Manchester United co-owner touched down at Victoria Falls International Airport on a Saturday for an eight-day private holiday in the southern African nation. Ratcliffe traded the frantic pace of Manchester for the serene landscapes of Zimbabwe, selecting the destination specifically for his birthday weekend.

Celebrating a Milestone on the Fairways

Ratcliffe marked his 74th birthday on Sunday, 18 October 2026, by playing a round at the Elephant Hills Golf Course.

Ratcliffe noted run-ins with local fauna, including impala, warthogs, and bushbuck, which offered an immediate and striking connection to the local ecosystem. Beyond the wildlife, the billionaire offered high praise for the local hospitality and culinary comforts, awarding the experience a perfect score.

“In terms of hospitality, so far 10 out of 10 they can’t be more friendly, the coffee is good in fact the coffee is excellent here actually and again friendly faces everywhere,” Ratcliffe said, as cited by Lucky Bets.

A Familiar Landscape and Broader Itinerary

This trip marks a return to familiar territory for the chemical tycoon. Ratcliffe recalled embarking on a canoeing expedition along the Zambezi River roughly a decade ago, noting that his appreciation for the country’s natural environment has only deepened over the years. Calling the nation magnificent and secure, he highlighted Victoria Falls as an enduring, unforgettable attraction.

The high-profile visit serves as a timely boost for Zimbabwe’s tourism sector, which is still recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Recognizing the significance of the visit, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi dispatched a team to ensure the billionaire received assistance throughout his stay.

With his initial stop in Victoria Falls setting the tone, Ratcliffe’s eight-day itinerary includes upcoming travels to Hwange National Park and Mana Pools. These stops will grant the Manchester United co-owner further opportunities to explore the country’s prominent wildlife sanctuaries and diverse natural landscapes.