Kendall Jenner Addresses Rumors About Her Relationship with Cara Delevingne

Jenner Addresses Speculation Over Sexuality

Model Kendall Jenner has addressed persistent public speculation regarding her sexuality, clarifying in an interview reported by tv3.lv that while she identifies as straight and has no sexual desire to date women, she would not object to casually being with a woman and considers the idea of being a lesbian “fun and great.”

Clearing Up Cara Delevingne Rumors

The conversation around Jenner’s personal life often stems from her close bonds and visible affection for friends, which she acknowledges has led observers to speculate about her sexuality. Speaking openly about the gossip, Jenner dismissed claims that she has ever been romantically involved with British model Cara Delevingne.

Kendall Jenner is dispelling the rumors that she's a lesbian for good — even though she once thought her love life would be a lot easier if she could date her bestie, Cara Delevingne. 😭 #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/xNg1dbipfF — https://x.com/etnow/status/2110822098503676330

Klīst baumas, ka mēs agrāk esam tikušās, taču tā nav taisnība. Ne jau tāpēc, ka man būtu kas iebilstams pret attiecībām ar Karu, bet mēs vienkārši vienmēr esam bijušas ļoti tuvas draudzenes, Jenner noted, according to the tv3.lv report.

Reflecting on Platonic Bonds and Open Possibilities

Expanding on their relationship, Jenner emphasized the platonic nature of their bond.

Es mīlu Karu. Viņa man ir kā māsa, un nekas tāds nekad nav noticis. Starp citu, manuprāt, būt lesbietei būtu jautri un lieliski, she stated, while punctuating her thoughts on dating culture with a blunt observation that men can be difficult.

The Never Say Never Outlook

While Jenner made it clear that her romantic and sexual preferences lie elsewhere, she did not rule out abstract possibilities regarding her future. The model explained that while she has never experienced a personal inclination to enter into sexual relationships with a woman, she maintains an open-minded approach to life’s variables. Nekad nesaki nekad, vai ne? Jenner concluded with a laugh.

Subject Key Clarification Reported Relationship Status Kendall Jenner Denies lesbian identity and past romance with Delevingne Straight, open perspective Cara Delevingne Described as a close, sisterly friend Platonic friendship

The remarks offer a direct look into how the high-profile model navigates public curiosity surrounding her personal relationships, separating enduring tabloid rumors from her actual experiences and viewpoints.