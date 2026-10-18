Home » Entertainment » Love of Your Life Becomes Prime Video Number One Hit Worldwide

Directed by Rachel Morrison and produced by Ryan Gosling, the romantic drama L’amour de ta vie (released internationally as Love of Your Life) became the most-watched title on Prime Video in 41 countries within three days of its release, according to data from Flixpatrol.

Streaming Domination Across Global Markets

The film unseated The Love Hypothesis at the top of the Prime Video global charts within three days of dropping on the service.

It reached the number-one spot in 41 countries, including the United States, France, and Australia, marking a shift for subscribers toward existential romance.

The 109-minute feature stars Margaret Qualley and Gabriel Basso, backed by an ensemble cast that includes Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Catherine Keener.

The Shift in Prime Video Viewership

Prime Video audiences traditionally lean toward young adult adaptations like Off Campus or Sterling Point. L’amour de ta vie shifted that pattern by drawing viewers into a heavy, existential narrative centered on grief. The romantic drama quickly overtook lighter library staples to capture the top ranking globally.

Here’s to loving every version of yourself. Love Of Your Life is now streaming. pic.twitter.com/HLcTR7RbSk — https://x.com/PrimeVideo/status/2110838472416079961

The story follows Maya, an infirmière, who falls in love with Charlie. When Charlie dies after contracting the coronavirus, Maya relocates to Europe to escape her grief. The plot tracks her attempts to navigate new relationships while confronting her past.

Cast and Production Team Dynamics

The film pairs Margaret Qualley—recognized for her work in the miniseries Maid and the horror feature The Substance—with Gabriel Basso, known for his role in Netflix’s Night Agent. Screenwriter Julia Cox, who previously worked on Insubmersible, scripted the project to emphasize the protagonist’s internal fears.

The supporting ensemble adds significant industry weight to the production. Aaron Pierre appears following his work on Lanterns, Patrick Schwarzenegger joins after filming the third season of The White Lotus, and Oscar nominee Catherine Keener rounds out the cast.

Production Detail Verified Data Director Rachel Morrison Producer Ryan Gosling Streaming Platform Prime Video Global Peak Ranking No. 1 in 41 countries (including US, France, Australia)

Global Reach and Audience Reception

Data tracked by Flixpatrol confirmed that the film’s international footprint extended far beyond domestic streaming charts. Viewers in major territories pushed the title past competing romantic and young-adult series on the platform.

The film remains available for streaming on Prime Video. Subscribers can access the 109-minute feature directly through the platform’s app or web interface with an active subscription.