Quentin Tarantino Delays Final Film to Direct London Play

Quentin Tarantino has confirmed he has finished writing the script for his final project, though production will not move forward until his play, The Popinjay Cavalier, closes, according to Variety.

The Bottom Line

Tarantino revealed on The Graham Norton Show that his tenth film script is complete, but he will not start production until his theatrical debut finishes its West End run.

The play, titled The Popinjay Cavalier and starring Sacha Baron Cohen, runs at London’s Phoenix Theatre from March through June 13, following late February previews.

His last cinematic release was 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which earned multiple Academy Awards, including a best supporting actor win for Brad Pitt.

The Graham Norton Show Disclosure

Appearing on television alongside Ellen DeGeneres, Colin Farrell, and Gemma Chan, Tarantino addressed the long-standing question surrounding his retirement plan to stop directing after ten films. It marked his first appearance on the program in over a decade. He explained that while the script is written to his satisfaction, other creative pursuits take precedence.

🔴 Tarantino stages West End debut with Baron Cohen in The Popinjay Cavalier, March 2027Quentin Tarantino will direct his first stage play, The Popinjay Cavalier, premiering at the Phoenix Theatre in London on 18 March 2027, starring Sacha Baron Cohen. The production is… pic.twitter.com/hR9ldOxdXU — https://x.com/NewsTongueX/status/2109430446962393114

“I’ve written a script that I really like, but I want to do the play and see who I am; then I’ll then go back and spend time with my family and live a little and then see what I want to do,” Tarantino said on the show, according to Variety.

The Phoenix Theatre Production

Before returning to the cinema for his final picture, Tarantino is turning his attention to the London stage. The Popinjay Cavalier originated as a screenplay before the filmmaker recognized its viability on the boards. Described as a swashbuckling comedy, the production stars Sacha Baron Cohen.

Previews for the engagement begin in late February at London’s Phoenix Theatre, leading up to an official opening next March. The run is scheduled for three months, concluding on June 13. Tarantino expressed clear enthusiasm for the theatrical endeavor in a public statement, noting he is keen to give the West End a great night out.

Box Office Precedents from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The director’s timeline places a significant gap between his cinematic projects. His most recent feature, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, debuted in 2019. That film featured an ensemble cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley, and Brad Pitt.

Film / Project Key Talent Release / Run Window Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie 2019 The Popinjay Cavalier Sacha Baron Cohen Late Feb to June 13 Tenth Feature Film Script Completed Post-Play Production

The 2019 release brought significant recognition, securing a best supporting actor Academy Award for Pitt, alongside production design wins for Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh. Tarantino himself picked up nominations for best picture and best director, while DiCaprio received a nod for best actor.