AI Job Displacement and the Future of Work Explained

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hold starkly opposing views on whether artificial intelligence will eliminate white-collar jobs or spark a massive employment transformation. To tackle these differing perspectives, a virtual Q&A session is being put on by NPR’s The Indicator, starring MIT Nobel Prize-winning professor Daron Acemoglu alongside Stanford professor and Stanford Digital Economy Lab director Erik Brynjolfsson.

Assessing the Labor Market Impact

The Core Conflict: Anthropic’s Dario Amodei warns of imminent white-collar job destruction, while Nvidia’s Jensen Huang counters that automation will reshape existing roles and create even more jobs than we have now.

Anthropic’s Dario Amodei warns of imminent white-collar job destruction, while Nvidia’s Jensen Huang counters that automation will reshape existing roles and create even more jobs than we have now. Expert Panelists: Daron Acemoglu, a Nobel Prize-winning professor at MIT, will join Erik Brynjolfsson, a professor at Stanford and director of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab, during the live virtual session.

Daron Acemoglu, a Nobel Prize-winning professor at MIT, will join Erik Brynjolfsson, a professor at Stanford and director of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab, during the live virtual session. Access Details: The Zoom event is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28th, at 3:00pm ET, noon PT and is restricted to NPR+ and other qualifying supporters.

The Debate Over White-Collar Displacement

Executive leadership remains split on the ultimate trajectory of human capital. Dario Amodei, who serves as Anthropic’s CEO, anticipates that artificial intelligence might eliminate numerous professional positions over the next several years. That forecast stands in contrast to the perspective offered by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Huang argues that AI will reshape existing roles and create even more jobs than we have now.

To untangle these projections, host Adrian Ma of The Indicator has organized a virtual forum. The digital panel brings together two economists who’ve studied this issue to scrutinize the evidence behind both executive outlooks.

Academic Perspectives from MIT and Stanford

The scheduled session features Daron Acemoglu, a Nobel Prize-winning professor at MIT. Joining him is Erik Brynjolfsson, a professor at Stanford and director of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

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Participant Affiliation Daron Acemoglu MIT Erik Brynjolfsson Stanford / Stanford Digital Economy Lab Adrian Ma The Indicator

According to the event parameters, the discussion is structured as a virtual event and live Q&A. Listeners are invited to ask questions and share their thoughts.

Event Logistics and Access Requirements

The live broadcast is slated for Wednesday, October 28th, at 3:00pm ET, noon PT. Attendance is restricted to NPR+ and other qualifying supporters.

Supporters seeking access can review registration protocols through the audio message or by visiting npr.org/askaneconomist.