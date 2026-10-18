Female mice heal skin wounds faster than male mice, study finds

Skin Stem Cells Follow Sex-Specific Rules Driven by Hormones

Female mice heal skin wounds faster than male mice because their skin stem cells operate through a more synchronized cellular choreography governed by sex hormones, according to a study published in Nature. Researchers observed live skin stem cells for five months using advanced intravital microscopy, uncovering deep biological differences in how male and female skin renews itself.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Cellular Coordination: Female skin stem cells make developmental decisions in unison—like two rowers moving in tandem—while male skin cells operate more independently.

Female skin stem cells make developmental decisions in unison—like two rowers moving in tandem—while male skin cells operate more independently. Hormonal Drivers: Testosterone accelerates skin cell maturation and turnover, whereas estrogens promote stem cell proliferation and synchronization.

Testosterone accelerates skin cell maturation and turnover, whereas estrogens promote stem cell proliferation and synchronization. Wound Healing Advantage: These underlying cellular dynamics allow female skin to close injuries faster.

Unraveling Epidermal Architecture Through Five Months of Observation

The interfollicular epidermis—the flat expanse of tissue residing between hair follicles—maintains a constant state of renewal. Thousands of basal cells divide daily, specializing and eventually shedding from the surface. For decades, epithelial biologists debated whether this assembly line relies on a single uniform population or a strict hierarchy. A research team led by Prof. Cédric Blanpain at the Université Libre de Bruxelles and Prof. Benjamin Simons at the University of Cambridge set out to settle this debate, only to discover unexpected sexual dimorphism.

Using engineered mice with stochastically switched fluorescent nuclear markers, the investigators tracked 1,171 individual clones across ten mice over 140 days. While the pooled data displayed standard tissue homeostasis, splitting the data by sex revealed stark contrasts. Female basal clones consistently exhibited larger sizes and a marked enrichment for even-numbered cell clusters. Spatial modeling confirmed that only a two-compartment hierarchical model—featuring stem cells feeding into transit-amplifying intermediate states—could accurately capture these distinct cellular patterns.

Testosterone and Estradiol Dictate Stem Cell Behavior

To pinpoint the drivers behind these divergent cellular rules, the team manipulated hormonal environments in experimental models. Castrating male mice removed the primary source of testosterone, causing their skin cells to adopt a female-like synchronization pattern. Administering dihydrotestosterone (DHT), an active form of testosterone, reverted those cells back to typical male behaviors. Conversely, performing ovariectomies on female mice reduced stem cell proliferation rates and eliminated the coordinated behavior of sister cells, a deficit corrected by estradiol administration.

Furthermore, testing testosterone on laboratory-reconstructed human skin showed that the hormone accelerated stem cell differentiation. An independent EdU pulse-chase experiment verified the same even-numbered cellular signatures within six days across back and tail skin.

Biological Factor Primary Hormonal Driver Observed Cellular Effect Impact on Tissue Dynamics Female Epidermis Estrogens (e.g., Estradiol) High synchronization; even-numbered clone bias Promotes stem cell proliferation Male Epidermis Androgens (e.g., Testosterone, DHT) Independent patterns; accelerated differentiation Speeds up cell turnover and transit-amplifying maturation

Clinical Implications for Wound Care and Oncology

These findings offer a biological explanation for long-standing clinical observations regarding sex differences in wound healing, inflammatory skin conditions, and cutaneous malignancies. By identifying how sex hormones modulate stem cell kinetics, researchers can begin developing personalized therapeutic interventions for chronic wounds.

Photo: bioengineer.org

As noted by Prof. Cédric Blanpain, sex is a biological parameter frequently overlooked in biology and medicine. The collaborative team—including researchers from the University of Cambridge, the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, the Broad CIRM Center at the University of Southern California, and VIB-Ghent University—plans to extend this investigative framework to examine how sex differences influence the initiation and progression of skin cancers.

References

Nature: Sex-dependent regulation of epidermal stem cell dynamics