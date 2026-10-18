BMW i3 sedan completes 1,213-kilometer route in China test

BMW i3 sedan completes 1,213-kilometer route in China test

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German automotive manufacturer BMW (ETR: BMW) pushed its upcoming Neue Klasse platform through an endurance test in China, where a modified rear-wheel-drive BMW i3 sedan completed a 1,213-kilometer route on a single charge.

The test, covered by industry outlet kursors.lv, subjected the long-wheelbase electric sedan to a mixed course of highways, regional roads, and city streets. According to the reported data, the vehicle utilized a 108.7 kWh usable battery pack and averaged an energy consumption rate of 8.8 kWh per 100 kilometers.

Performance Metrics and Charging Architecture

The tested configuration of the BMW i3 features an 800-volt electrical architecture capable of fast-charging at speeds up to 400 kW. This system allows the battery to replenish from 10 to 80 procentiem capacity in 21 minutes. At the conclusion of the 1,213-kilometer test run, the vehicle’s onboard computer indicated that 1% of the battery charge remained.

However, the specific vehicle configuration used for the test is tailored to the Chinese market. European and North American markets will initially receive a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive variant. BMW did not disclose the average speed maintained during the test, suggesting the vehicle was driven under optimized, energy-conserving conditions.

Vehicle Model Reported Range (km)
BMW i3 (China Test) 1,213
Audi A6 e-tron 1,338
Škoda Peaq 936

Broader Industry Range Claims

The 1,213-kilometer figure joins a series of high-range endurance claims published across the automotive sector. Recent disclosures from competing manufacturers include the Škoda Peaq completing a 936-kilometer run and the Audi A6 e-tron (a brand under Volkswagen Group (ETR: VOW3)) registering 1,338 kilometers on a single charge.

More on this story: BMW i3 Drives Over 1,200 km on a Single Charge in China Range Test

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Daniel Foster - Senior Editor, Economy

Senior Editor, Economy An award-winning financial journalist and analyst, Daniel brings sharp insight to economic trends, markets, and policy shifts. He is recognized for breaking complex topics into clear, actionable reports for readers and investors alike.

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