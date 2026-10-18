German automotive manufacturer BMW (ETR: BMW) pushed its upcoming Neue Klasse platform through an endurance test in China, where a modified rear-wheel-drive BMW i3 sedan completed a 1,213-kilometer route on a single charge.

The test, covered by industry outlet kursors.lv, subjected the long-wheelbase electric sedan to a mixed course of highways, regional roads, and city streets. According to the reported data, the vehicle utilized a 108.7 kWh usable battery pack and averaged an energy consumption rate of 8.8 kWh per 100 kilometers.

Performance Metrics and Charging Architecture

The tested configuration of the BMW i3 features an 800-volt electrical architecture capable of fast-charging at speeds up to 400 kW. This system allows the battery to replenish from 10 to 80 procentiem capacity in 21 minutes. At the conclusion of the 1,213-kilometer test run, the vehicle’s onboard computer indicated that 1% of the battery charge remained.

However, the specific vehicle configuration used for the test is tailored to the Chinese market. European and North American markets will initially receive a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive variant. BMW did not disclose the average speed maintained during the test, suggesting the vehicle was driven under optimized, energy-conserving conditions.

Vehicle Model Reported Range (km) BMW i3 (China Test) 1,213 Audi A6 e-tron 1,338 Škoda Peaq 936

Broader Industry Range Claims

The 1,213-kilometer figure joins a series of high-range endurance claims published across the automotive sector. Recent disclosures from competing manufacturers include the Škoda Peaq completing a 936-kilometer run and the Audi A6 e-tron (a brand under Volkswagen Group (ETR: VOW3)) registering 1,338 kilometers on a single charge.