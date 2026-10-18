Paris Basketball vs. Boulazac: David Kahn’s Controversy and Betclic Elite Clash

Paris Basketball hosts the Boulazac Basket Dordogne at the Adidas Arena on Sunday, October 18, at 16:30, following a volatile month sparked by Paris president David Kahn. Kahn publicly criticized the Betclic ELITE calendar by using Boulazac as a benchmark for domestic mismatches, prompting sharp backlash from players, rival clubs, and league executives.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Pace and Possessions: Paris pushes the tempo relentlessly, making high-turnover defensive liabilities a dangerous prospect for fantasy managers relying on visiting backcourts.

Paris pushes the tempo relentlessly, making high-turnover defensive liabilities a dangerous prospect for fantasy managers relying on visiting backcourts. Offensive Glass Value: Boulazac’s defensive rebounding metrics face a massive stress test against a Paris side averaging 15.3 offensive boards per contest.

Boulazac’s defensive rebounding metrics face a massive stress test against a Paris side averaging 15.3 offensive boards per contest. Rotation Volatility: With a grueling double-game week ending just 48 hours prior in Belgrade, the Paris coaching staff faces deep rotation management issues in domestic play.

The Mea Culpa That Failed to Clear the Air

The controversy traces back to an RMC broadcast on September 20, where David Kahn argued that juggling rigorous EuroLeague travel with domestic fixtures creates an unsustainable burden. To illustrate the stark contrast, the American executive singled out Sunday afternoon fixtures away against modest opponents.

Demain 16h30 à la maison. Faudra être là. 👊 pic.twitter.com/Q7UJ1ZZOWI — https://x.com/ParisBasketball/status/2111455206462689294

The response from the Périgord club was swift and biting. Boulazac issued an ironic press release titled “Pardon d’être en Betclic ELITE,” reminding the basketball ecosystem that their place in the top flight is earned strictly through sporting merit on the parquet. Ahead of the weekend fixture in the capital, Kahn offered an apology to the club itself during an interview with L’Équipe.

“Je me sens mal de les avoir mentionnés. Nous respectons tout le monde, surtout les clubs qui nous ont battus. Ce qu’ils ont fait deux fois sur trois la saison passée.”

Kahn told L’Équipe, expressing regret over targeting the specific franchise that handed Paris two defeats in three matchups last season. However, his underlying structural stance remains entirely unchanged. He continues to lobby the Ligue Nationale de Basket (LNB) to redesign the domestic calendar to lighten the load for continental competitors.

LNB Censure and Financial Realities

The fallout extended far beyond the Périgord. Philippe Ausseur, president of the LNB, addressed the situation in Le Parisien, stating that Kahn’s remarks were inappropriate toward Boulazac’s staff, players, and supporters. Ausseur acknowledged the legitimate debate surrounding league expansion and European fatigue, yet insisted that the development of French basketball must not foster a widening chasm between booming metropolitan projects and historic regional strongholds.

The fiscal disparity underpinning the clash is stark. Paris enters the fixture operating on a 30,8 million euro budget, offset by estimated annual deficits near 10 million euros driven largely by EuroLeague overhead. Conversely, Boulazac functions on a 4,2 million euro financial envelope.

Metric / Entity Paris Basketball Boulazac Basket Dordogne Estimated Budget €30.8 Million €4.2 Million European Competition EuroLeague Betclic ELITE (Domestic) Offensive Rebounds 15.3 per match 12.0 per match Turnover Average — 13.3 per match

Locker Room Friction and Tactical Realities

While Boulazac head coach Alexandre Ménard has urged his squad to treat the noise as past history, veteran guard Antoine Eito made it clear that the club’s locker room has not forgotten the slight. Speaking to Sud Ouest, Eito did not hold back his assessment of the remarks and the subsequent promotional framing of the fixture.

Photo: Sud Ouest

Eito criticized the capital club for labeling the fixture a new “clasico” while maintaining an antagonistic tone toward historical French clubs like Limoges, Chalon-sur-Saône, and Le Mans, telling the publication that the move was disrespectful and amounted to misplaced sarcasm.

David Kahn Joins Fullcourt Passport with hosts Ric Bucher & Bostjan Nachbar (2/8)

Tactically, Sud Ouest noted that Boulazac enters the Adidas Arena intent on exploiting structural vulnerabilities through disciplined execution. Ménard emphasized the necessity of limiting live-ball turnovers—currently averaging 13.3 per game—to starve the Paris transition game. Furthermore, the visitors plan to rely on the defensive principles of the “tag up” scheme to combat the relentless second-chance scoring generated by Paris on the offensive glass.

Boulazac steps onto the floor carrying grievances from the boardroom, but their primary objective remains unchanged: disrupting the home side’s tempo with their own distinctive style of play.

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