Gleaning Cornwall Reaches £1m Milestone but Faces Funding Threat

Gleaning Cornwall has reached a major milestone, saving £1m worth of unwanted fruit and vegetables from harvested fields to feed food bank recipients across the South West. Despite repurposing more than 460 tonnes of produce since launching in 2020, the group warns that rising operational costs threaten its future.

Operating across harvested farmland in the region, Gleaning Cornwall relies on volunteers to gather surplus crops that would otherwise go to waste. According to reporting from the BBC, the group distributes this produce to 160 food banks, community larders, and kitchens throughout the South West.

Since starting operations in 2020, the group has successfully repurposed more than 460 tonnes of fruit and vegetables. Holly Whitelaw noted the broader environmental cost of agricultural waste, stating: If we waste food, we waste the substantial energy that went into producing it.

Funding Shortfalls Threaten South West Food Aid Networks

Despite passing its seven-figure milestone, Gleaning Cornwall faces severe economic constraints that threaten its ongoing survival. Whitelaw explained that the group requires immediate financial assistance to maintain its distribution network, noting that our infrastructure urgently needs funding if we are to keep going.

While the organisation feeds 11,000 people every week under the stipulation that all its produce must be completely free to recipients, the logistics behind the operation are becoming increasingly expensive. The costs associated with transporting, storing, and coordinating the rescue of surplus farm produce have risen sharply while overall funding has declined.

Rising Demand Across Cornwall

The financial strain on Gleaning Cornwall coincides with a surge in reliance on emergency food assistance throughout the county. According to figures from Cornwall Council, the number of known settings providing food aid in Cornwall has expanded from 20 to 180 since 2015.

Data from Cornwall’s Trussell Trust underlines the deepening crisis, showing that its food banks distributed more than 35,500 emergency food parcels between April 2024 and March 2025. Furthermore, research conducted by Cornwall Council indicates that 30% of children in the county are living in food poverty.