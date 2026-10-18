Ruben Onsu Officially Adopts Baby Boy Thayaka Putra Onsu

Presenter Ruben Onsu officially introduced his fourth adopted child, a toddler boy named Thayaka Putra Onsu, following a rescue by Melanie Subono’s social foundation. The adoption disclosure, initially leaked through social media posts by entertainer Chika Jessica on October 18, 2026, stems from a turbulent infant rescue where the baby was discovered abandoned inside a cardboard box swarming with ants.

Essential Facts Regarding the Adoption of Thayaka Putra Onsu

The Discovery: Thayaka was found abandoned inside a cardboard box covered in ants, initially mistaken for deceased before being rushed to a hospital by Melanie Subono’s foundation team, as reported by VIVA.co.id and Grid.ID.

Thayaka was found abandoned inside a cardboard box covered in ants, initially mistaken for deceased before being rushed to a hospital by Melanie Subono’s foundation team, as reported by VIVA.co.id and Grid.ID. The Family Expansion: The toddler becomes Ruben’s fourth child, joining older siblings Betrand Peto, Thalia, and Thania Onsu, according to details covered by VIVA.co.id and BeritaSatu.com.

The toddler becomes Ruben’s fourth child, joining older siblings Betrand Peto, Thalia, and Thania Onsu, according to details covered by VIVA.co.id and BeritaSatu.com. The Social Media Reveal: Fellow presenter Chika Jessica brought the adoption to public attention on Instagram, referring to the toddler as her and Ruben’s shared “baby boy” while urging the child to leave behind a bitter past, as documented by hot.detik.com and gadget.qoo10.co.id.

The Discovery and Foundation Intervention

The path toward expanding the Onsu family began away from the television studios, intersecting with activist Melanie Subono’s social welfare efforts. According to details released by Ruben Onsu on his YouTube channel Just Ruben and corroborated by Grid.ID, the presenter was meeting with Subono regarding a professional collaboration when the activist received an urgent notification concerning an abandoned infant.

Ruben Onsu memperkenalkan anak angkatnya yg baru, Thayaka Putra OnsuNama ini sengaja dipilih dengan awalan "Tha-" agar memiliki kemiripan dengan nama kedua anak perempuannya, yaitu Thalia dan ThaniaKhawatir gak sih adopsi anak laki-laki terus? pic.twitter.com/7nqmn56d7a — https://x.com/aermeneeral/status/2111323134578343964

Subono’s team intercepted the baby boy—now named Thayaka Putra Onsu—while managing emergency intake at her Rumah Harapan foundation, noted BeritaSatu.com. The infant’s condition upon arrival left rescuers alarmed. Ruben Onsu recounted to Grid.ID that the newborn was discovered inside a cardboard box heavily infested with ants, an environment so dire the presenter initially suspected the baby had already passed away before demanding immediate hospital intervention.

Following intensive medical treatment that stabilized the infant, regular visits and coordination fostered a deeper bond. Melanie Subono confirmed to BeritaSatu.com that while the legal and daily care of Thayaka rests securely with Ruben Onsu, the foundation maintains active oversight. Subono noted her regular check-ins and unannounced spot-checks ensure the child’s welfare remains uncompromised.

Chika Jessica Sparks Public Disclosure

Public awareness of the new family member crystallized when presenter Chika Jessica shared photographs and video footage documenting a gathering featuring Ruben and the young boy. Hot.detik.com reported that Chika publicly embraced the toddler on her official Instagram account on October 18, 2026, writing, “Alhamdulillah nambah anak lagi. Kesayangan Ayah Beben & Ibu Chika, my baby boy Thayaka Putra Onsu.”

Photo: VIVA.co.id

Chika, who previously shared a romantic history with Ruben in 2011 before transitioning into frequent co-hosts, accompanied her digital gallery with a poignant message for the child. As noted by gadget.qoo10.co.id, she encouraged the boy to move past his difficult beginnings, expressing absolute faith in Ruben’s capacity for unconditional parenthood. Chika wrote, “Tutuplah masa lalu mu yg pahit, nak,” adding that destiny brought the child to someone whose affection would exceed self-regard.

Child Name Adoption/Family Status Primary Reporting Outlet Betrand Peto Adopted Son VIVA.co.id Thalia Onsu Daughter Grid.ID Thania Onsu Daughter Grid.ID Thayaka Putra Onsu Adopted Son (Newest) hot.detik.com, VIVA.co.id, Grid.ID, BeritaSatu.com

Spiritual Reflection and Family Nomenclature

Addressing the timing and deeper motivations behind his decision, Ruben Onsu connected the adoption to a personal pilgrimage. VIVA.co.id detailed that the presenter’s choice solidified following his return from Umrah in Saudi Arabia. During the final days of his pilgrimage, listening to a theological study near Gate 19 of the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina regarding the significance of children praying for deceased parents prompted deep introspection.

THE REASON Ruben Onsu Decided to Adopt Another Child Named Thayaka Putra Onsu, Starting from a St…

Ruben reflected on his family dynamics, noting that his two biological daughters hold different faiths, which encouraged him to open his heart to further parenthood. Addressing the boy’s nomenclature, Ruben explained to Grid.ID that the name Thayaka Putra Onsu carries no complex semantic weight. Instead, the moniker was chosen strictly to harmonize with the rhythmic naming structure of his daughters, establishing phonetic continuity across Thalia, Thania, and Thayaka.