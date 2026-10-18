Japan’s MMX Mission to Mars Moons Set for Launch With French Rover Idefix

Japan Targets Martian Moons in Historic Sample Return Flight

Japan is launching the Martian Moons Exploration mission on October 19, 2026, from the Tanegashima Space Center, aiming to bring back samples from the Martian system. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency spacecraft will target Phobos and Deimos, two natural satellites that have baffled astronomers since Asaph Hall discovered them in 1877. The mission carries a Franco-German rover named Idefix, which will touch down on Phobos to gather data on the surface environment. It marks the first time France will send one of its vehicles to roll on extraterrestrial soil, with the spacecraft serving as a direct competitor to the American Falcon 9 launch system.

Japan Shows Interest in Martian MoonsExploration of major Solar System bodies—such as Mars, the Moon, or Jupiter—inevitably attracts significant attention. However, smaller bodies like moons and asteroids can also yield vital scientific data. For instance, a research spacecraft… pic.twitter.com/PuBnykEBGJ — https://x.com/konstructivizm/status/2071185087471780055

The Launch Window and Long Journey Ahead

Lift-off is scheduled for October 19, 2026, at 21:41 Paris time aboard a JAXA H3 intermediate launch vehicle. Mission planners have a launch window running until November 7, 2026. If the spacecraft misses this window, engineers must wait 26 months until late 2028 for the next orbital alignment. The spacecraft will travel more than 200 million kilometers before reaching the Martian system in the summer of 2027.

Photo: RFI

How the Franco-German Rover Will Land on Phobos

Developed jointly by the Centre national d’études spatiales and the Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt, the four-wheeled robot features solar panels designed to operate in extreme temperatures ranging from minus 150 degrees Celsius at night to plus 60 degrees Celsius during the day on Phobos, a tiny body measuring 22 to 27 kilometers in diameter compared to the Earth’s single 3,500-kilometer-wide moon. Phobos orbits at a distance of only 6,000 kilometers from Mars, completing its orbit in under eight hours, while its twin Deimos measures barely 15 kilometers in diameter. Idefix was named in tribute to the loyal canine companion of the Gauls Asterix and Obelix from the comic books by Goscinny and Uderzo, acting as a lightweight companion following the colossal MMX probe just as the white dog shadows the giant characters. After spending more than a year in orbit mapping Phobos and Deimos to select a 300-by-300-meter landing site, the MMX mother ship will descend in late 2028 or early 2029 to drop Idefix from about 40 meters above the surface.

Scientific Instruments and the Hunt for Planetary Origins

The mission relies on a suite of international instruments to determine whether Phobos and Deimos are captured asteroids from the main belt or debris created by a massive impact on Mars, with a dual objective to reconstruct the enigmatic history of these celestial bodies and bring back samples from the Martian system for the very first time. Antonella Barucci, an astronomer at the Observatoire de Paris-PSL and scientific lead for the MIRS infrared spectro-imager, explained that their low-inclination circular orbits point to an impact origin, while spectral characteristics suggest primitive asteroid origins, noting: Mais leurs caractéristiques spectrales et leur forme les classeraient plutôt dans la catégorie des astéroïdes primitifs de la ceinture principale, située entre Mars et Jupiter. The spacecraft also carries an American spectrometer and a French MIRS infrared spectrometer built at the Observatoire de Paris to characterize minerals and organic matter and locate a landing site using infrared vision, alongside NASA’s MEGANE gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer, and JAXA’s TENGOO telescopic camera and OROCHI multi-spectral wide-angle camera.

Photo: Journal du Geek

Unanswered Questions and the Timeline for Return

Scientists hope to receive roughly 10 grams of Martian moon dust by 2031, providing the isotopic composition needed to settle the long-standing debate over the origin of the moons. While the Mars Sample Return mission, led by NASA and the ESA using the Perseverance rover, remains in limbo since the United States Congress ratified the cancellation of its funding in January, the Japanese, French, and German endeavor moves forward to potentially beat the aerospace leaders to the finish line. Whether the MMX spacecraft successfully navigates its orbital insertion and sample collection remains to be seen.