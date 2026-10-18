Platform Native: How Kenya’s Nation Media Group Drives Digital Growth in the AI Era

Nation Media Group, the largest independent media company in East and Central Africa, has restructured its operations around a platform-native digital strategy, yielding growth in digital reach and broadcasting even as print revenues decline.

Digital Expansion and Audience Growth

The company reported a 3.1% fall in 2025 print revenue, offset by 5% increases in both its digital and broadcasting divisions. Total digital reach expanded to 63.6 million users, aided by a digital soft rebrand of the flagship publication Daily Nation in April 2025, which pushed monthly unique users past that threshold. Concurrently, paywall subscriptions grew by 13% across the network.

The Nation Media Group has launched a robust AI policy to guide the use of Artificial Intelligence in its journalism, marking a first in the regionhttps://t.co/JncsaKs91H — https://x.com/NationAfrica/status/2030444638532981194

Operating in a region where the median age is 19 and 75% to 80% of the population is under 35, the Nairobi-headquartered publisher faces greater strategic pressure from digital platforms than from search engines. In response, the media house integrated its print, broadcast, radio, and digital properties—including NTV, Nation FM, Business Daily, and The EastAfrican—into a unified ecosystem. Television operations have been consolidated into a single multi-lingual station under NTV, while the overhauled Nation App now bundles print journalism alongside live broadcasts, podcasts, and digital e-papers.

Artificial Intelligence and Direct Audience Relationships

As one of the first major publishers in the region to establish an in-house artificial intelligence framework, Nation Media Group deploys automated tools across workflow management, content production, and commercial strategy. According to James Smart, Managing Editor of Broadcast and New Media, traffic referrals from AI platforms have generated minimal volume but resulted in higher engagement and subscription conversion rates.

Rather than depending on search optimization, the newsroom is prioritizing direct relationships with readers through first-party data collection. The company is scaling an in-house customer data platform powered by artificial intelligence models capable of scoring, prediction, and decision-making. This infrastructure allows the newsroom to allocate resources more efficiently while generating revenue with minimal overhead, Smart noted.

The strategy extends to video content production through a dedicated short-form video editorial desk. Group subsidiary NTV Kenya surpassed one million followers on TikTok, recording 459 million views over the past year, with top clips exceeding 14 million views. Niche products have also been unbundled for specialized audiences, such as the MwanaClick app targeting mobile-first users in Tanzania.

WAN-IFRA Case Study Inclusion

The publisher’s operational shift forms one of nine case studies featured in a report published by WAN-IFRA, titled Thinking beyond just adoption – the next AI phase for publishers. The global report examines AI integration across newsrooms, subscription models, search traffic, content licensing, and direct audience development, drawing on a survey of 125 publishing executives across 40 countries.