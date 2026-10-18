WA Government Presses Ahead With Controversial Three-Way University Merger

Tertiary and International Education Minister Tony Buti is pressing ahead with a plan to merge Western Australia’s three public universities—Curtin University, Murdoch University, and the University of Western Australia—despite mounting pushback from university leadership and opposition politicians over AI-generated errors in a Deloitte feasibility report.

Senior Western Australian Labor ministers have frequently pursued legacy projects, following previous state-backed initiatives involving a racetrack and a rugby league team. This week, Mr Buti advanced his tertiary education agenda by pushing for the consolidation of the state’s three public institutions. Mr Buti stated that the merger aims to ensure Western Australian universities remain “highly competitive, accessible and relevant”.

Together with WA Premier Roger Cook, Mr Buti framed the consolidation as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to address duplicated offerings, fragmented investment, and limited scale across the state’s higher education sector. However, the proposal has encountered resistance from academic leaders.

Vice-Chancellors Condemn the Merger Strategy

Opposition to the consolidation plan crystallized among university executives. Curtin University Vice-Harlene Hayne issued a statement condemning the proposal, asserting that it would result in cost, waste, and a loss of choice, jobs, and legacy. Ms Hayne argued that the plan solves problems the universities do not have while creating problems they do not need.

Murdoch Vice-Andrew Deeks similarly dismissed the proposal, labeling the merger concept as “nonsense”. Meanwhile, the University of Western Australia refrained from taking a formal institutional stance, though its leadership called the merger “an opportunity”.

Political opposition matched the academic pushback. Shadow education minister Liam Staltari criticized the state government for potentially making its mind up at the start of the process before talking to anyone. Greens MLC Sophie McNeill also voiced objections, arguing that educational institutions cannot be reduced to a cost-benefit analysis.

Deloitte Cost-Benefit Report Prompts Parliamentary Clash

The political friction intensified when flaws emerged within the taxpayer-funded cost-benefit analysis prepared by accounting firm Deloitte. On Wednesday, disclosures revealed the report was littered with errors, or “AI slop” as some have put it, prompting Opposition Leader Basil Zempilas to deliver a rebuke in parliament.

“A university student, if they handed this in to their lecturer, they would get an ‘F’,” Mr Zempilas said outside parliament. “Yet this is the information that Tony Buti is asking us all to believe.”

In response to the criticism, Mr Buti countered by detailing a private conversation he held with Mr Zempilas months prior. The minister claimed that the Opposition Leader had privately expressed personal agreement with the concept of a three-way merger and inquired about standing alongside the government during the announcement. Mr Zempilas angrily denied the allegations during a subsequent flurry of parliamentary yelling and name-calling.

Amid the exchange, Treasurer Rita Saffioti interjected during state finance discussions to remark on the revelation, likening the minister’s disclosure to playing an ace in the sleeve in parliament.

Entity / Stakeholder Role Key Action or Statement Tony Buti Tertiary and International Education Minister Advanced the three-way public university merger; criticized Deloitte over report errors. Roger Cook WA Premier Supported the merger as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity”. Harlene Hayne Curtin University Vice-Chancellor Stated the merger solves problems we don’t have and creates problems we don’t need. Andrew Deeks Murdoch Vice-Chancellor Labeled the proposed university consolidation concept as “nonsense”. Basil Zempilas Opposition Leader Slammed the Deloitte cost-benefit report while denying prior private remarks.

Deloitte Retraction Demands and Uncertain Outcomes Ahead

Following the public outcry, Deloitte called the errors “minor” and said they do not affect the findings of the cost-benefit analysis. Nonetheless, the firm’s defense failed to appease the state government.

To address the commentary, Mr Buti announced on Thursday that he would ask Deloitte to hand back some of the bill it was paid, noting he was angry with Deloitte.

Despite the financial reporting errors, political feuding, and opposition from university vice-chancellors, the state government continues to navigate its path forward. The debate over whether consolidation will secure Western Australia’s academic future or compromise its established institutions remains as the government presses its case.