Wisconsin Supreme Court Rejects Brewers 50-50 Raffle Appeal

The Wisconsin Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from Matthew and Annette Flynn, leaving intact a lower-court ruling that denied the couple a $13,000 prize from a Milwaukee Brewers 50-50 raffle.

The Bottom Line

The Wisconsin Supreme Court issued an order denying the petition for review without costs, cementing the dismissal of the lawsuit against the team.

Court records show the dispute centers on 10 tickets purchased at the July 7, 2023, game, where the winning ticket was valued at $13,000.

The Milwaukee Brewers have since updated raffle claim procedures on their official website to extend deadlines past the seventh-inning cutoff in effect during the 2023 game.

Contested Deadline at the Ballpark

Matthew and Annette Flynn held the winning ticket for the $13,000 prize at the July 7, 2023, Milwaukee Brewers game, according to court documents cited by WLUK. Under the rules enforced at that time, participants had to claim winning numbers at a designated 50-50 table by the end of the top of the seventh inning.

A couple challenging the decision not to award them a 50-50 raffle prize at a Milwaukee Brewers game asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take the case, calling it one of “statewide importance.” https://t.co/1nv7LYab9l — https://x.com/fox11news/status/2067600873014841641

Court records indicate Flynn stated she neither saw the winning number displayed nor heard it announced. Stadium personnel directed her to an alternative location before she reached the correct claim table. Stadium officials ruled she missed the deadline and selected a new winning ticket.

Judicial Rulings on Team Discretion

The Flynns initiated legal action in circuit court, which ruled in favor of the organization. Subsequent appeals courts upheld that decision. The judiciary found that the official raffle guidelines granted the team sole authority to determine the official winner and explicitly stated that failure to meet the specified timeframe resulted in disqualification.

An entry in the court record this week stated that the petition for review was denied without costs. This action leaves the appeals court ruling in place.

Updated Concourse Claim Procedures

Raffle Parameter 2023 Rule Framework Current Policy Claim Deadline End of the top of the 7th inning Until the ballpark officially closes to fans Primary Location Designated stadium 50-50 table Loge (2nd) level concourse behind Sections 216/217 Grace Period None specified during game play Up to 30 days via hotline (414-902-4334)

According to the Milwaukee Brewers’ website, current raffle policies differ from the structure governing the 2023 dispute. Ticket holders may now claim potential winning numbers at the Loge level concourse behind Sections 216 and 217 until the ballpark closes to fans.

Unclaimed prizes remain subject to a 30-day post-game claim window through a dedicated raffle hotline. Any funds remaining uncollected after that thirty-day period are awarded in compliance with applicable regulations.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.