Stem Cell Storage Advances at Hanoi Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital

The Hanoi Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital has received nearly 1,000 stem cell samples for storage and research following more than 10 months of official operation at its Stem Cell Center, as public health systems expand advanced biomedical capabilities.

Operating within an era of regenerative medicine, the facility focuses on processing and storing hematopoietic stem cells from umbilical cord blood alongside mesenchymal stem cells from umbilical cord tissue. Dr. Mai Trong Hung, Director of Hanoi Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital, noted that this technology is considered the key to unlocking many advanced, safe, and potentially lucrative treatment options for patients. Dr. Nguyen Trong Phuc, head of the Stem Cell Center (Hanoi Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital), explained that families frequently choose these two specific cellular sources as a biological backup for future healthcare needs.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Hematopoietic Stem Cells: Specialized cells found in umbilical cord blood, currently utilized in the treatment of over 80 blood and immune diseases.

Specialized cells found in umbilical cord blood, currently utilized in the treatment of over 80 blood and immune diseases. Mesenchymal Stem Cells: Cells from umbilical cord tissue that have great potential in regenerative medicine and cell therapy.

Cells from umbilical cord tissue that have great potential in regenerative medicine and cell therapy. Biological Insurance: A preventative measure where a child’s umbilical cord blood or tissue is collected immediately after a child is born, frozen, and stored for decades to provide an additional backup source that may be considered for use by a relative if they meet the appropriate conditions.

Infrastructure and Cryopreservation Standards at the Hanoi Facility

To ensure cellular viability across decades of storage, the Stem Cell Center at Hanoi Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital maintains strict operational protocols. Samples are preserved at -196°C. The facility utilizes a modern, automated, and synchronized infrastructure and equipment system, including artificial intelligence (AI) technology for 24/7 monitoring and alerting. This digital oversight infrastructure enables early detection of anomalies, minimizing risks during long-term storage.

Every stored biological sample is assigned a unique, secure identifier. This tracking system allows complete traceability of the entire process from collection and processing to storage. Such administrative controls maintain transparency, security, and long-term sample management within the public hospital environment.

Strategic Alignment with National Biomedical Policy

The expansion of stem cell capabilities aligns with national regulatory milestones established to advance domestic medical infrastructure. On June 12, 2025, the Prime Minister issued Decision No. 1131/QD-TTg on the List of Strategic Technologies and Strategic Technology Products. Specifically, advanced biomedical technologies now encompass cell therapy categories, which include both immune cells and stem cells. Furthermore, this institutional direction aligns with Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW, issued on September 9, 2025, of the Politburo on some breakthrough solutions to strengthen the protection, care, and improvement of people’s health.

Once processing and storage activities have stabilized, the center plans to progressively initiate scientific investigations into stem cells and items derived from them across domains pertinent to the hospital’s specialization, centering chiefly on obstetrics and assisted reproductive technology. The ultimate goal is the creation of an all-inclusive, circular reproductive healthcare ecosystem at Hanoi Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital that bridges every phase ranging from delivery and stem cell preservation to scientific study, therapeutic intervention, and bedside practice.

Stem Cell Source Primary Clinical Application Storage Method Umbilical Cord Blood Treatment of over 80 blood and immune diseases Cryopreservation at -196°C Umbilical Cord Tissue Regenerative medicine and cell therapy Cryopreservation at -196°C with AI monitoring

Limitations and Considerations

Families need to be fully aware of the value and limitations of stem cells. Besides proven therapeutic applications, many other applications are still under research. Thus, stem cells ought not to be viewed as a universal remedy, nor should people harbor expectations that surpass current scientific proof. Because collection must occur immediately after a child is born, families should be aware of the requirements for storage.