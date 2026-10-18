Spurs Coach Mitch Johnson Confirms Three-Guard Lineup for Season Opener

San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson confirmed on Friday that he will deploy a three-guard lineup for the regular-season opener, pairing De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper on the floor alongside Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama, according to Hoops Rumors reporting detailed by Michael C. Wright of ESPN.

The decision cements months of speculation regarding Harper’s readiness for an immediate starting role following an impressive rookie campaign. San Antonio first tested the configuration during a Wednesday victory over Phoenix, outscoring opponents by 10 points across 11 minutes of shared floor time. While the unit struggled slightly from deep—shooting 2-of-9 overall, with only one miss originating from the backcourt trio—the lineup successfully neutralized the Suns’ height advantage on the boards.

Keldon Johnson told reporters after the game he dropped around 15, 20 pounds over the offseason:"I feel like I'm better. I feel like all-around game I'm faster, just as strong…I'm moving good, my body feels good. And, overall, I just feel like I'm better." #Spurs — https://x.com/tom_orsborn/status/2111316123220373715

“We have a talented group, especially in the backcourt,” Fox said of the configuration. “When we’re making shots, it allows other guys to be able to get downhill. We can spread the defense out, and teams know what we want to do. There’s no secret about it. So a lot of our season, a lot of how special that first group can be, it’s going to be predicated on how we shoot the ball.”

Wembanyama echoed that sentiment regarding the offensive spacing provided by his backcourt mates. “When it clicked, it clicked,” Wembanyama said. “The biggest thing is I’ve got handlers all around me, guys we want to put the ball in their hands and pick and roll around me.”

Beyond the starting rotation puzzle, Fox addressed lingering physical questions stemming from the previous postseason. In an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, the star guard admitted that a high ankle sprain sustained against Minnesota in Game 4 of the second round hindered his mobility for the remainder of the playoffs. Despite a recovery timeline that typically spans four to six weeks, Fox opted to play through the discomfort.

“Why did I play? I felt like I could help the team,” Fox explained. “Seeing the OKC conference finals series, I thought there were things I could come out there and help with. If you ask any player — and you could use Tyrese Haliburton as the biggest example for that — you know there is a chance you could get hurt if you have a calf strain. And he was like, ‘Oh, this is Game 7 of the Finals. And for me, there is nothing more I want to do than play in this game. This is my first time being in the conference finals, first time being in the Finals. So, of course I want to play.”

Tobias Harris remains questionable for the opener with a left calf strain, but Mitch Johnson had a positive reply when asked how the 16th-year pro is doing:“Better. Yeah, he's progressing on the court. He's doing better. He's improving.” #Spurs — https://x.com/tom_orsborn/status/2111223133994959046

Additional roster adjustments mark the prelude to the Spurs’ opening tip. Forward Keldon Johnson informed reporters on Friday that he shed between 15 and 20 pounds over the summer, as reported by Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News. “I feel like I’m better,” Keldon Johnson said. “I feel like, all-around game, I’m faster, just as strong. … I’m moving good, my body feels good. And, overall, I just feel like I’m better.”

Meanwhile, veteran forward Tobias Harris remains questionable for the opener due to a left calf strain, though coach Johnson noted that his rehabilitation status is steadily improving.