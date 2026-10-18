Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene floor washer features and performance

The Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene electric floor washer combines vacuuming and mopping for hard surfaces with a manufacturer suggested retail price of 499 euros, featuring a 148-minute runtime on its highest setting and self-cleaning capabilities, as reported in testing by IMTEST.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Dual-Action Efficiency: The device simultaneously vacuums and mops hard floors, eliminating the need for two separate cleaning passes.

The device simultaneously vacuums and mops hard floors, eliminating the need for two separate cleaning passes. High-Capacity Power: A maximum runtime of 148 minutes allows users to clean expansive multi-room residential layouts without pausing to recharge.

A maximum runtime of 148 minutes allows users to clean expansive multi-room residential layouts without pausing to recharge. Maintenance Demands: While the unit skips air filters to reduce ongoing replacement costs, manual parts like the debris sieve and dirty water tank can feel stiff during removal.

Design and Hardware Specifications of the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene

Weighing 3.82 kilograms without water, the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene is part of the test field, according to IMTEST. The device ships with the core cleaning unit, its charging dock, and a starter bottle of cleaning solution. Unlike other market competitors, it omits replacement rollers and extra tools from the box.

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Engineers bypassed traditional air filters in this model’s structural design. This engineering choice removes a recurring maintenance step and eliminates ongoing replacement costs for owners. A built-in smartphone application connects to the unit primarily for product registration, warranty activation, and instructional videos, though it lacks remote-control capabilities or real-time status telemetry.

Performance Evaluation Across Stubborn Hard-Floor Residues

During practical trials evaluating hard-floor sanitation, the unit tackled dried mustard and dyed oat mash with minimal passes. The system operates using a single rotating brush roller coupled directly with a water distribution mechanism. Because the vacuum and wash actions remain permanently locked together, the machine cannot be used on carpets.

Three distinct water-flow modes let users adjust liquid output to protect moisture-sensitive flooring materials. Throughout endurance evaluations, the water reservoir depleted at a rate closely matching the battery’s charge curve. Consequently, water capacity rather than battery depletion ultimately limits continuous cleaning sessions in large living spaces.

Feature Specification Operational Impact Maximum Runtime 148 Minutes Enables uninterrupted multi-room floor washing. Dry Weight 3.82 kg (without water) Maintains manageable maneuverability aided by brush-roll self-propulsion. Filtration Architecture Filterless design Lowers long-term maintenance costs by removing disposable filter elements.

Ergonomics, Station Maintenance, and Daily Usability

Maneuverability remains a primary operational advantage. The appliance moves easily around tight architectural corners and stands upright independently during cleaning interruptions. A light self-propulsion mechanism embedded in the floor nozzle reduces the physical push-and-pull strain on the operator’s wrists.

Photo: dev.imtest.de

However, secondary handling tasks present mechanical hurdles. Testing revealed that specific components hook awkwardly when reinserted. Furthermore, the internal separation system designed to isolate solid debris from liquid waste proved stiff to detach, occasionally dripping during removal. Following active floor cycles, the docking station automatically flushes the roller using cold water and initiates a drying sequence, though it lacks a heated sanitation cycle.

References

IMTEST. “Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene im Test: Große Wohnung? Kein Problem.” Published 02/26.