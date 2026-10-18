Ex-Valve Writer Chet Faliszek Compares Steam’s Design to an MMO

Valve co-founder Gabe Newell has long conceptualized Steam not as a traditional digital storefront, but as a massive multiplayer online (MMO) environment. By integrating profile progression, collectible digital assets, and social reward loops, the platform transforms the act of purchasing and playing games into a persistent, gamified identity for PC users.

The MMO Framework Driving User Retention

The vision of Steam as an MMO—a concept frequently articulated by Gabe Newell—serves as the architectural bedrock of Valve’s platform strategy. According to Chet Faliszek, a former writer at Valve, this design philosophy is exactly what distinguishes Steam from competitors like the Epic Games Store. While traditional stores prioritize the transactional nature of software distribution, Valve leans into “gamifying” the account itself.

Gabe Newell's vision for Steam goes far beyond selling games, says former #Valve writer Chet Faliszek.According to Faliszek, Newell has long viewed Steam's “North Star” as an MMO, not necessarily a traditional game, but a platform where players actively express themselves and… pic.twitter.com/wHqQzTCcZT — https://x.com/geekrealmhub/status/2111608402099188006

Users are not merely consumers; they are participants in a system that rewards engagement. You earn experience points, unlock profile decorations, and interact with community-driven reward systems that function similarly to leveling mechanics in a classic RPG. This creates a “sticky” ecosystem where the platform itself becomes the primary game being played.

Epic Games Store and the Search for a North Star

The lack of a unified, gamified vision is currently hindering the growth of rival platforms. In a recent analysis of the Epic Games Store, Faliszek noted that the platform struggles with a lack of a “North Star”—a clear, cohesive design direction that justifies its existence beyond mere game sales. Without the social depth and progression systems inherent to the Steam “MMO” model, competitors often feel like utility-first silos rather than community hubs.

While Epic Games provides powerful creative tools like the Unreal Engine and UEFN, these require significant technical literacy and time investment. These barriers to entry contrast sharply with Steam’s passive social layer, where users can express their identity through simple profile customization or by gifting digital items to friends without needing to develop professional assets.

The Technical Debt of Social Scaling

Operating a platform as an MMO introduces unique challenges, particularly regarding community governance. Faliszek acknowledges that Steam is far from a finished product, highlighting that Valve faces significant hurdles in community moderation. As the platform grows, the complexity of managing user-generated content and social interactions at scale requires more robust automated moderation and policy enforcement.

The transition from a simple library of executable binaries to a sprawling social network necessitates a high degree of backend sophistication. Valve must balance the “open” nature of its ecosystem—where users can trade items and customize profiles—with the security risks associated with digital asset theft and account hijacking. Maintaining this balance is essential for the platform’s long-term sustainability.

The Future of Platform Ecosystems

The distinction between a store and an MMO ecosystem will likely define the next phase of the PC gaming wars. While Epic focuses on developer-centric incentives and high-fidelity creative suites, Valve continues to double down on the social and psychological engagement of its existing user base.

#135 – Chet Faliszek Interview (Writer At Valve & The Dev Behind Left 4 Dead)

Feature Steam (MMO Model) Epic Games Store (Utility Model) Primary Goal User engagement & persistent identity Transaction & developer ecosystem Social Layer High (Profiles, levels, trading) Low (Functional/Basic) Creative Tools Community-focused (Workshop) Professional-focused (UEFN)

Valve’s strategy effectively leverages the “network effect,” where the value of the platform increases as more users participate in the social and economic systems nested within it. As Faliszek observed, “The players don’t just consume, they also express themselves, albeit in very passive ways.”

Whether this MMO-centric design can maintain its dominance as competitors iterate on their own social features remains the core question for 2026 and beyond. Valve’s success is predicated on the idea that if you make the store itself a destination, the sales will naturally follow.