Anthony Loke Warns DAP Reps Failing KPIs Risk Dropping

Democratic Action Party elected representatives who fail to meet strict performance targets risk being dropped from candidate lists ahead of future general or state elections, party secretary-general Anthony Loke warned on Sunday, October 18. Speaking in Ipoh, Loke stated that underperforming lawmakers face losing their nomination letters unless they maintain active constituency work and community service.

Strict Performance Benchmarks and Enforcement

Loke delivered the warning at the 24th Perak DAP Convention held at the Ipoh Convention Centre, alongside Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming. The evaluation framework used by the party covers public service delivery, constituency work, organizational strengthening, and ground presence.

If they fail to meet their KPIs, they will not receive a nomination letter to contest in the next election, Loke told attendees. He added that the system places continuous pressure on elected officials to honor the mandate given by voters.

While the monitoring mechanism operates nationwide, Loke noted that each state chapter implements its own approach. He highlighted Perak DAP for maintaining a particularly strict monitoring system that keeps representatives active on the ground. Loke praised the local leadership under Nga for ensuring prompt corrections whenever shortcomings arise.

Melaka State Election Preparations

Beyond internal evaluations, Loke addressed immediate electoral preparations during his press conference. He confirmed that seat allocation negotiations among Pakatan Harapan component parties for the upcoming Melaka state election have been finalized at the state level.

Photo: NST Online

The Melaka state legislative assembly was dissolved earlier on September 23. The Election Commission subsequently scheduled candidate nominations for October 31, early voting for November 10, and polling for November 14.

Melaka Election Milestone Scheduled Date Nomination Day October 31 Early Voting November 10 Polling Day November 14

In the previous Melaka state election held in 2021, Barisan Nasional secured 21 of the 28 available state seats, while Pakatan Harapan won five and Perikatan Nasional claimed two.