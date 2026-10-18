Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi Sends Offerings to Yasukuni Shrine While Withholding Visit

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi offered a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni Shrine on October 17, 2026, while bypassing an in-person visit to avoid diplomatic friction with regional neighbors such as South Korea and China, according to reports by Yonhap News Agency.

The Bottom Line

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sent a ritual masakaki offering under her official title for the autumn festival.

Cabinet minister Kiuchi Minoru and Liberal Democratic Party policy chief Kobayashi Takayuki made physical visits to the shrine and paid out-of-pocket ritual fees.

Ritual Offerings and Absenteeism at the Yasukuni Autumn Festival

The Yasukuni Shrine autumn festival commenced on October 17, 2026, drawing immediate regional attention as political figures navigated the delicate balance between nationalist domestic bases and international diplomacy. Yonhap News Agency reported that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi dispatched a ritual offering known as a masakaki under the formal title of “Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.” Kyodo News and NHK confirmed that the prime minister intends to withhold an actual visit to the shrine through the conclusion of the three-day festival on October 19.

Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi skipped Yasukuni Shrine on the 81st anniversary of Japan’s WWII surrender, apparently to avoid further tensions with China and South Korea, though other senior officials visited — https://x.com/FirstSquawk/status/2088898671731704309

This calculated distance is designed to preempt diplomatic pushback from Seoul and Beijing, both of which view the shrine as a symbol of Japan’s past militarism. Before securing the Liberal Democratic Party leadership in October 2025, Takaichi routinely attended the shrine during spring and autumn festivals, as well as on August 15, the anniversary of Japan’s World War II surrender. Following her ascent to the premiership, however, she substituted physical visits with proxy offerings funded from her own pocket, such as the tamagushiryo fee utilized during the August commemorations.

Cabinet Defiance and Legislative Participation in Tokyo

While the prime minister maintained a physical boundary, other high-ranking government and party officials proceeded with direct visits to the grounds in Tokyo. Yonhap News Agency noted that Kiuchi Minoru, the Minister of State for Economic and Fiscal Policy, personally visited the shrine and confirmed to reporters that he paid his own tamagushiryo ritual fee. Kobayashi Takayuki, the policy research chief for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, followed suit with an afternoon visit.

Additional institutional figures utilized proxy channels to signal alignment with the shrine’s constituency. Mori Eisuke, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Sekiguchi Masakazu, the President of the House of Councillors, and Ueno Kenichiro, the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare, all dispatched ritual offerings for the festival. A bipartisan parliamentary group dedicated to visiting the shrine is scheduled to conduct a group pilgrimage on October 19, underscoring the deep-seated domestic political backing the institution retains despite its contentious history.

Official / Position Action Taken Timing Sanae Takaichi (Prime Minister) Sent masakaki offering; skipped physical visit October 17, 2026 Kiuchi Minoru (Economic and Fiscal Policy Minister) Personally visited and paid tamagushiryo October 17, 2026 Kobayashi Takayuki (LDP Policy Chief) Personally visited the shrine October 17, 2026 Mori Eisuke, Sekiguchi Masakazu, Ueno Kenichiro Dispatched official offerings October 17, 2026

Historical Context and Regional Economic Stakes

The Yasukuni Shrine honors approximately 2.46 million war dead from Japan’s modern domestic conflicts and overseas military campaigns. Nearly 90 percent of those enshrined—roughly 2.13 million individuals—are tied to the Pacific War, including Class-A war criminals convicted by the International Military Tribunal for the Far East, such as former Prime Minister Hideki Tojo.

By choosing a middle path of sending an offering while withholding a personal appearance, the current administration signals an intent to manage diplomatic sensitivities without entirely alienating its conservative political base.

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