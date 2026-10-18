Saif Ali Khan Says He Has Not Received KBC Ghee Prize

Actor Saif Ali Khan revealed during an October 2026 appearance on a comedy television program that he has not yet received a two-year supply of ghee or his cash prize check won during a reality game show recording in September 2026.

KBC Ghee Prize Remains Uncollected and Unpaid

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has raised questions over the delivery of his winnings from a recent game show appearance, stating publicly that his promised rewards have yet to materialize. The disclosure occurred while the actor appeared alongside his wife, Kareena Kapoor, as guests on a popular comedy entertainment program hosted by Kapil Sharma. During the broadcast, the conversation turned toward the actor’s recent television appearances and social media activity, prompting the lighthearted complaint about the delayed payout.

The prize in question originated in September 2026, when Khan and actor Akshay Kumar appeared as contestants on the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The actors were promoting their upcoming film, Haivan, directed by Priyadarshan. During the episode, the host announced that a correct answer to the tenth question would secure a two-year supply of Govardhan ghee for the contestant.

Khan expressed immediate excitement upon hearing the offer, exclaiming bas, main isi vajah se aaya tha—stating that this was the exact reason he had participated. Footage of his enthusiastic reaction circulated widely across social media platforms, with viewers affectionately dubbing him a ghee legend and drawing comparisons to Gen Z internet culture.

Comedy Show Revelations and Social Media Memes

When the conversation shifted to Khan’s recent entry into social media via Instagram during his appearance on the Netflix comedy broadcast, the host read out fan comments noting that the actor likely joined the platform to celebrate winning the two-year cooking oil supply. Kapoor joined in the light teasing on stage alongside permanent guest Archana Puran Singh.

Seizing the moment, Khan addressed the audience directly to clarify his current prize status. Main bas ek baat saaf karna chahta hoon. Mujhe abhi tak ghee mila hi nahi hai. Mera check bhi abhi तक nahi aaya hai, he stated, explaining that neither the physical prize nor his financial check had arrived. The remark drew laughter from the studio audience and fellow guests alike.

The discussion also touched on household habits, with Kapoor noting that using the product before sleep promotes deep rest. Khan added a humorous observation about domestic life, claiming that his wife not only consumes the product but also applies it to her feet nightly, filling their bedroom with a rustic aroma.

Fan Reactions and Channel Tags Online

Viewers online quickly picked up on the televised remarks, sharing video clips across X and Instagram. Social media users flooded comment sections with memes related to the unfulfilled prize, with several accounts directing inquiries straight to the broadcaster. One user directly tagged the official television network to ask why the promised two-year supply had not yet reached the contestant, while others expressed amusement that the actor was still waiting out the prize months after the initial taping.