Goldey-Beacom College Fell To University Of Bridgeport 11-1

Goldey-Beacom College fell to the University of Bridgeport, 11-1, during a road matchup on Saturday evening. The match saw the Purple Knights take control early and sustain their offensive momentum throughout both halves, outshooting the Lightning 23-13.

In this contest, Bridgeport established control in the 21st minute when Kristians Prieditis scored off an assist from Joao Miranda. Just four minutes later, Samuel Dundas extended the advantage with help from Pablo Marques, before Prieditis netted his second goal in the 31st minute off a feed from Gustavo Toledo to build a 3-0 halftime lead.

Early Second-Half Response and Bridgeport’s Offensive Surge

The Lightning found a brief offensive spark early in the second stanza. Senior Derrick Muhire, hailing from Kigali, Rwanda, successfully converted a penalty kick in the 51st minute. The conversion marked his fourth goal of the season and briefly narrowed the deficit to 3-1.

However, Bridgeport responded immediately with a dominant eight-goal stretch in the second half to secure the victory. Eugenio Kunz struck in the 53rd minute, assisted by Marckly Joseph, before Dundas added his second tally of the evening in the 62nd minute. Ata Akgun and Prieditis continued the attack, with Prieditis completing his hat trick in the 73rd minute. Miranda contributed a goal in the 78th minute, and Ali El Mardenly capped off the scoring with a hat trick of his own, including a penalty conversion.

Match Statistics and Defensive Efforts

Despite the challenging scoreline, several Lightning players generated offensive opportunities. Freshman Yuma Reichert of Offenbach, Germany, led the squad with four shots. Junior Sam Ball of Salisbury, MD, sophomore Matt Porto of Wilmington, DE, and Muhire each recorded two shots.

Defensively, senior Jamel Yasin of Sewell, N.J., registered four saves, while sophomore Adham Mohamed of West Windsor, N.J., contributed two saves. Magnus Midtlien recorded three saves for Bridgeport to secure the win in goal.

Upcoming Conference Schedule

Goldey-Beacom looks to regroup as it returns home to face conference opponent Holy Family on Tuesday, October 21, aiming to bounce back and snap its losing streak.