Red Wings Scout Chris Yzerman Evaluates Canadiens Trade Targets

As the Canadiens host the Buffalo Sabres, the attention in the stands has shifted away from the ice. Chris Yzerman—brother of Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman and a professional scout for Detroit—is seated in the arena alongside a representative from the Dallas Stars. This high-profile scouting visit coincides directly with the return of young Finnish forward Oliver Kapanen to the Montreal lineup, a player whose name dominates ongoing trade proposals aimed at landing Larkin.

Two Massive Scenarios Involving Oliver Kapanen

League discussions regarding a potential deal for Larkin center heavily on Kapanen, who features in two distinct trade frameworks currently circulating. The first package, initially reported by journalist Shaun Starr, requires a massive haul: Michael Hage, Oliver Kapanen, Adam Engström, and a first-round draft pick. That proposal places immense value on Hage, widely regarded as one of the premier non-NHL prospects in the world.

However, alternate discussions orchestrated by Hughes aim to acquire Larkin without surrendering Hage. That second framework shifts the assets to Alexander Zharovsky, Adam Engström, Oliver Kapanen, Kirby Dach, and two first-round draft picks. While the packages differ significantly in their treatment of Hage, Kapanen remains the constant variable in both offers.

Kapanen’s return to game action tonight directly aligns with Detroit’s scouting presence, sparking heavy speculation across social media. The organization appears willing to part with the young forward to secure a top-line center capable of transforming the team’s offensive output.

Roster Placement and Trade Value Dynamics

Other roster movements in Montreal reflect a calculated approach to asset management. Despite a difficult start to the season, Kirby Dach remains in the lineup, functioning essentially as a high-profile piece placed in the shop window with diminished immediate value.

Meanwhile, defenseman Adam Engström was scratched from tonight’s lineup to make room for David Reinbacher’s season debut. That absence has intensified trade speculation, raising questions about whether the organization is shielding the young left-handed defenseman from injury while Detroit’s scouting staff evaluates him closely.

Zharovsky has also surfaced in nearly all of Hughes’s major trade proposals since the summer, including inquiries with Toronto regarding Matthew Knies and Columbus concerning Kirill Marchenko. Because Zharovsky carries a lower market value than Hage, Hughes routinely attaches two first-round picks to bridge the valuation gap. While the Minnesota Wild previously tabled an offer featuring Charlie Stramel, Danila Yurov, and a first-round selection, Montreal’s proposed packages present a substantially heavier return.

The Contractual Hurdle and Upcoming Timeline

The primary obstacle preventing a swift execution of any trade rests on Larkin’s personal willingness to play in Canada. Even if Montreal holds the superior package of assets, Detroit cannot bypass the player’s contract status and trade restrictions.

Analyst John Buccigross indicated that resolution on the matter could arrive within roughly ten days, making the upcoming stretch of games crucial for determining the direction of the franchise. Broadcaster Renaud Lavoie noted that Detroit retains leverage in managing the situation, retaining the authority to alter Larkin’s role or accelerate discussions if a parting of ways becomes inevitable.

The convergence of Chris Yzerman’s attendance at the Centre Bell, persistent rumors surrounding Larkin, and Kapanen’s immediate return to active duty signals that the Red Wings are actively evaluating pieces for a potential future without their captain.