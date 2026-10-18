Bruno Genesio addresses Frank McCourt on club ambition

Olympique de Marseille manager Bruno Genesio has delivered a frank assessment of his squad’s shortcomings following a difficult run of results, calling for renewed ambition and structural changes as club owner Frank McCourt marks ten years at the helm.

Speaking to the media at La Commanderie ahead of Sunday’s Ligue 1 fixture away at Angers, Genesio addressed both the immediate sporting crisis and the long-term direction of the club. The intervention follows a defeat to Olympiakos in the Europa League and a recent loss at Stade Rennais, a sequence that has left the French side searching for stability.

While the manager defended his players’ efforts in open play, he emphasized that deeper issues require attention at every level of the institution. “Il y a des raisons à tout cela, vous le savez aussi bien que moi”, a-t-il lancé, leaving it clearly understood that the difficulties at Marseille extend past simple sporting matters.

Demands for European Ambition and Structural Reform

With McCourt celebrating a decade as owner of the club, Genesio was questioned regarding the long-term sporting project in Marseille. The coach did not mince words when evaluating the historical expectations of the institution and the current financial constraints impacting the squad.

🚨 Bruno Genesio, agacé, a Frank McCourt dans son viseur. Mais ce dernier ne voit pas où est le problème. #TeamOM ➡️ Lire l'article : https://t.co/Nl9f3K48A0 pic.twitter.com/yr0cnjaFKs — https://x.com/FootMarseille/status/2102289673930354733

“When you are OM, you have to be at the top of the table, ambitious in European competitions, especially in the C1, the most beautiful,” Genesio told reporters, stressing the club’s deep history with continental football. Il y a une histoire avec la Coupe d’Europe dans notre club, he first recalled, mindful of the expectations surrounding the Marseille institution.

Financial Pressures and Summer Transfer Constraints

According to coverage from regional outlets including Made in Marseillais, the manager argued that the current sporting and financial difficulties must serve as a catalyst for a sustainable foundation. La suite après cette publicité Retrouver des politiques sportives et financières plus adaptées à un club de football J’espère que l’ambition reviendra.

Photo: madeinfoot.ouest-france.fr

Further reporting from MadeinFoot notes that the manager’s recent remarks reflect growing frustration over squad depth and summer transfer limitations under the current financial framework, signalling that he no longer wishes to shoulder the responsibility for the club’s struggles alone. According to L’Équipe, Genesio was not directly targeting Stéphane Richard, with whom he is reportedly aligned, just as he is with Grégory Lorenzi. After already voicing disagreement regarding the Hojbjerg situation and pushing to keep Paixao, the technician has thus sent a new message to his owner.

Video Reviews Expose Critical Deficiencies in Both Boxes

On the pitch, Genesio revealed that a video review session was held following the European defeat to identify glaring tactical errors. He pointed to a critical lack of determination in both penalty boxes as a primary reason for the team’s recent setbacks.

Photo: madeinmarseillais.ouest-france.fr

“We lack crucial engagement in both surfaces, whether it is to score goals, sacrifice ourselves, or throw ourselves at the near post,” Genesio said, highlighting that set-piece defending and attacking execution have fallen well below acceptable standards despite adequate build-up play.

Mental Fragility Rejected as Calendar Defense

The technical staff also identified mental fragility within the group as an impediment to consistency.

Marseille currently sits preparing for the weekend trip to Angers looking to build upon a previous league victory against Troyes. Kickoff at the Stade Raymond-Kopa is scheduled for Sunday, with the squad aiming to secure back-to-back domestic wins to alleviate pressure in the standings.