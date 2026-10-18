Cupra secures 50,000 orders for Raval electric hatchback

Cupra has secured over 50,000 orders for its new Raval electric hatchback since opening the order books, according to Garáž.cz reported figures from the Paris Motor Show in October 2026. Sven Schuwirth, a member of the SEAT board of management responsible for sales and marketing, stated that the company aims to build 100,000 units of the model next year. Polo, Volkswagen ID. Cross, and Škoda Epiq.

Production in Spain Drives European EV Growth

Manufacturing for the vehicle takes place at the Martorell plant in Spain, alongside the ID. Polo. Markus Haupt, a member of the SEAT board responsible for production and logistics, described the vehicle as the culmination of the company’s largest transformation and electrification investment for the site. Auto.cz reported that the manufacturing surge benefits from a stark 75 percent increase in electric vehicle demand in Germany over recent months.

SPOTTED: New Cupra Raval!✅ The Raval has been caught by spy photographers wearing almost no disguise…✅ Cupra's new small electric car coming next year✅ Shares parts with the VW ID2 concept✅ Set to cost around £25,000Find out more: https://t.co/DINMVgBh2F pic.twitter.com/xwmOakx3x9 — https://x.com/carwowuk/status/1849145764376727773

The vehicle’s positioning hinges on its compact dimensions and multiple variants. While entry versions remain accessible, higher-tier trims carry steeper price tags. The Cupra Raval VZ sits in the official online configurator starting at 919,900 crowns.

Audiophile Upgrades and Sennheiser Ambeo Integration

In-car entertainment receives an overhaul via a collaboration with German audio specialist Sennheiser. The system integrates four additional overhead speakers positioned in the ceiling above each passenger. The configuration creates the Sennheiser Ambeo Immersive Sound System.

Abt Sportsbike Styling and Motorsport Customization

A custom styling package developed with tuning firm Abt Sportsline brings motorsport aesthetics to the hatchback. Inspired by the Cupra UrbanRebel concept car, the kit features front and rear spoilers, side sills, and rear wheel arch winglets. Auto.cz confirmed the custom parts will be available directly in the factory configurator starting in late November 2026. The assembly is handled by specialists at the Cupra Racing Factory network. Similar packages for larger models like the Leon and Formentor command price spikes between 150,000 and 205,000 crowns.

Model Variant Abt Styling Package Surcharge Base Configurator Starting Price Cupra Leon / Sports Tourer Approximately 150,000 CZK Not specified in current release Cupra Formentor Approximately 205,000 CZK Not specified in current release Cupra Raval VZ To be announced in upcoming weeks 919,900 CZK

Performance Limits and Unresolved Production Metrics

Technical updates push the vehicle’s top speed to 190 kilometers per hour. A new reverse-assist system allows the hatchback to automatically retrace up to 50 meters of its forward path. Industry observers note that while production goals target 100,000 units for next year, final delivery timelines and exact pricing for the Abt bodykit remain unconfirmed pending the official late-November roll-out.

Expanding the Abt Customization Program and Race-Inspired Aesthetics

The individualization program developed in partnership with Abt features hand-crafted exterior and interior elements. Approximately a third of customers opt for the Abt customization program. The design of the new race car features copper shades alongside a distinct green color, which is mirrored on the top seats of the Raval model.