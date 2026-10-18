Soy Compound LPC70 May Mitigate High-Salt Effects, Study Finds

Soy Compound Restores Brain Signaling and Blood Pressure Affected by High Salt Diets

Researchers in Japan have identified that a natural soy-derived compound called LPC70 can mitigate elevated blood pressure and cognitive impairments linked to excessive salt intake in mice, protecting both cardiovascular health and brain function. Excessive dietary sodium creates widespread physiological strain, impacting not just vascular pathways but also memory, thinking, and social interaction.

Consuming high-salt diets remains a primary public health concern due to its direct link to hypertension. Growing scientific evidence indicates that these diets interfere with central nervous system functions as well, disrupting cognitive processes and emotional well-being.

Organ-Specific Prostaglandin Changes in Kidneys and Brain

The investigation centers on prostaglandins, which are local signaling molecules synthesized from arachidonic acid. These lipids operate as local hormones that regulate critical physiological functions across multiple organ systems. Within the cardiovascular system, they control blood pressure by balancing the constriction and dilation of blood vessels. In the central nervous system, their specific role depends entirely on the exact receptors they activate.

LPC70 is a specialized form of soy lysolecithin where lysophosphatidylcholine accounts for more than 70 percent of the total phospholipids. To uncover how this ingredient exerts its protective effects, a research team examined its impact on prostaglandin signaling pathways in mice consuming a high-salt diet. Professor Akihiro Mouri and Dr. Hisayoshi Kubota led the work alongside Dr. Kazuhiro Kagotani. The findings were released online on May 14, 2026, and subsequently published in Volume 197 of Neurochemistry International on July 1, 2026.

Dr. Kubota assessed blood pressure, monitored behavioral metrics, and evaluated molecular activity linked to prostaglandins. The research originated from a collaborative project with Tsuji Oil Mills Co., Ltd, a firm that develops naturally derived food ingredients. Prof. Mouri and Dr. Kubota hold affiliations with the Department of Regulatory Science for Evaluation and Development of Pharmaceuticals and Devices at Fujita Health University Graduate School of Medical Science and the International Center for Brain Science at Fujita Health University. Dr. Kagotani is affiliated with Tsuji Oil Mills Co., Ltd, and the Tsuji Health and Beauty Science Laboratory at Mie University.

Cognitive Testing and Physiological Outcomes in Mice

Mice maintained on a high-salt diet developed elevated blood pressure alongside clear behavioral deficits. The animals displayed reduced social interaction and impaired object recognition memory. General movement and anxiety-like behaviors remained unchanged, demonstrating that excess salt selectively disrupts complex social and cognitive functions rather than triggering widespread motor impairment.

Dietary supplementation with LPC70 successfully reversed these deficits. Blood pressure improved, and test subjects demonstrated restored performance in social interaction and object recognition memory assays.

Inside the kidneys, high salt intake increased the expression of cyclooxygenase-2 and the PGE2 receptor EP3, both of which contribute to salt-induced hypertension. LPC70 suppressed these increases, correcting abnormal renal signaling. A distinct mechanism appeared in the prefrontal cortex, a brain region vital for cognition and social behavior. High salt intake reduced the expression of the PGD2 receptor DP1, which supports neuroprotective signaling. LPC70 restored expression of this specific receptor without altering DP2, a separate receptor linked to potential nerve cell damage.

Furthermore, researchers observed an unexpected shift in arachidonic acid dynamics. Mice consuming excess salt showed lower levels of circulating arachidonic acid.

Future Clinical Research Pathways

While the findings demonstrate that LPC70 can improve blood pressure and cognitive performance in animal models, the translation of these results to humans remains unproven. “Our study elucidates LPC70’s role in PG signaling, laying the groundwork for future clinical research and dietary interventions aimed at reducing hypertension-related cognitive decline and promoting healthy aging globally,” concluded Prof. Mouri. Additional clinical trials are required to determine whether identical protective mechanisms operate in human populations.