Toby Shang and hypemen lead the rise of Afrohype

As post-pandemic concert budgets soared and promoters hunted for ways to keep club-goers moving, the high-octane craft of the Afrobeats hypeman evolved from simple stage voiceovers into a career commanding fees as high as 5-8m naira per set.

The roots of this vibrant sub-genre stretch from centuries-old West African griot traditions and American negro spirituals to the 1980s atalaku movement in Kinshasa. Over decades, this lineage traveled through Congolese rumba, Ivorian coupé-décalé, and contemporary Lagos nightlife, shaping an art form defined by rapid-fire ad-libbed vocals, onomatopoeic sounds, and infectious crowd engagement.

Prominent figures leading the current wave include Toby Shang—who earned his moniker from a 2015 University of Lagos presentation on the 16th-century Chinese dynasty before scoring a viral hit with Shedibalabala—alongside international acts like the Yaoundé-based bikutsi artist Lady Ponce, known as the “100,000-volt lady,” and the late Deborah ‘Hype Queen Baddy’ Francis.

The Rise of Afrohype

Promoters increasingly rely on hypemen to manage crowd energy and drive nightclub spending as standard artist booking fees have risen sharply since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top performers in the sub-genre now command between 5-8m naira (£2,844–4,550) for a 30-minute or one-hour performance.

Cultural critics note that while the role thrives on humor and mic control, it remains a male-dominated space where performers must navigate a fine line between crowd engagement and risqué delivery.

From University Hallways to Lagos Nightlife

The transformation of modern hype culture is anchored in the daily realities of West African entertainment scenes, where crowd interaction drives the economic engine of nightlife. Toby Shang transitioned from working as a high school energizer and private tutor to running his own raves and establishing the School of Hype, a one-day masterclass designed to train emerging talent.

This economic shift accelerated as event organizers sought alternatives to manage escalating artist fees. When live music costs surged following the pandemic, venues and promoters turned to hypemen to maintain the atmosphere during DJ sets and instrumental interludes. The resulting demand pushed top practitioners into a tier of the touring and nightlife economy, where performances over popular instrumentals like Dorime routinely trigger the traditional Nigerian custom of money spraying.

Historical Roots Across the Atlantic

The stylistic framework of modern hype relies on centuries of oral tradition. West African oral historians, known as griots, established early templates for praise-singing and call-and-response dynamics that later found parallel expressions in American sacred folk songs. In the 1980s, this lineage materialized in Kinshasa as the atalaku tradition—derived from the Kikongo phrase meaning “look here, look at me.”

That Congolese foundation crossed the continent to Côte d’Ivoire, where the coupé-décalé movement integrated atalaku with farotement, the practice of showing off by throwing cash at performers or guests at parties. National platforms soon recognized the commercial viability of the style, with Côte d’Ivoire’s state network RTI running an atalaku talent search won in 2006 by Lili Djely, and the Ghana DJ awards later introducing dedicated categories for hypemen.

Region / Era Key Style or Tradition Notable Figures & Exponents West Africa (Traditional) Griot oral history and praise-singing Traditional oral historians Nigeria (Present Day) Afrohype and Lamba Toby Shang, Melody “M.I.A” Adigo

Balancing Nightclub Revelry and Public Critique

Despite its commercial expansion, the sub-genre faces recurring scrutiny from observers who argue that excessive volume and poorly timed routines can disrupt events. London-based doctor and cultural critic Dami Ajayi noted that while hypemen possess exceptional microphone control, their ad-libbed quips can occasionally lean into risqué or polarizing territory.

Defenders of the craft argue that the energetic intervention serves a psychological purpose for audiences navigating daily economic pressures. As Toby Shang observed, club-goers often enter venues preoccupied with personal challenges or reluctant to dance freely, making the hypeman’s role essential in dismantling inhibitions and encouraging collective release on the dancefloor.