Tesla Roadster Unveils 2028 Production, Rocket Thrusters, and Flying Capabilities

Tesla has revealed its second-generation Roadster during a live demonstration in Texas, showcasing cold-gas thrusters, a 10-minute charging window from 15% to 85%, and a planned 2028 manufacturing date at a base reservation cost of $50,000 for the Performance version.

The Bottom Line

Production is slated to begin in Texas in 2028, reflecting an eight-year delay from the vehicle’s initial 2017 prototype unveiling.

Tesla offers three distinct variants, with the top-tier Thrust version requiring a $250,000 reservation and the Rocket edition available strictly by invitation.

Engineering specifications include a battery operating between 800 and 1,000 volts, up to 1,360 horsepower, and a dual-mode active rear aerodynamic vent system.

Engineering Architecture and Charging Metrics

During a detailed technical review published via Top Gear, Tesla chief engineer Lars Moravy and design chief Franz von Holzhausen outlined the mechanics behind the updated platform. As reported by InsideEVs Italia, Moravy confirmed that the 2017 concept no longer met modern development standards, prompting a clean-sheet structural design utilizing an aluminum and carbon fiber chassis.

The high-tension battery pack operates between 800 and 1,000 volts, utilizing nickel-based lithium-ion cells engineered specifically for the platform. While total energy capacity remains undisclosed, the configuration targets an estimated 500 to 515 kilometers of range under normal operating conditions. Charging capabilities leverage an input of up to 500 kW via V4 Superchargers and an output capability of 1,000 kW, enabling a 15% to 85% replenishment cycle in 10 minutes.

Performance Variants and Aerodynamic Thrusters

The Roadster lineup includes four configurations with a base weight hovering around 1,700 kg. All variants utilize a rear-wheel-drive layout featuring dual electric motors capable of torque vectoring. The base variant delivers over 800 kW—approximately 1,088 CV—and 1,200 Nm of torque.

Photo: la Repubblica

Roadster Variant Power Output Torque Reservation Deposit Thrust Model Over 1,000 kW (1,360 hp) 超過 1,400 Nm $250,000 Rocket Edition Over 1,000 kW (1,360 hp) 超過 1,400 Nm Invite Only

On the Thrust variant, the rear trunk space houses a 200-liter pressurized air tank that discharges compressed air through equal-length conduits. According to engineering data, this cold-gas thruster system provides a five-to-six-second burst of force, allowing the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 97 km/h in under one second. The upper glass portion of the butterfly doors can also be removed to achieve a T-top configuration comparable to a third-generation Chevrolet Corvette.

Production Timelines and Public Reception

The vehicle’s public debut at SpaceX testing facilities in McGregor, Texas, featured autonomous demonstrations of the cold-gas thrusters lifting the prototype over parked obstacles, as noted by la Repubblica. While the demonstration generated significant global attention and cultural commentary—including remarks from the White House regarding technology milestones, as covered by Yahoo Finanza—market observers note the extended timeline.

Photo: LA7

Originally promised for customer delivery in 2020 following its 2017 unveiling, the vehicle’s production start has shifted to 2028. Reservation pricing spans from $50,000 for the base tier to $250,000 for the Thrust variant, while the full-flight system integrated into the Rocket edition remains restricted to invited buyers.

From 2017 Concepts to White House Memes

The unveiling in Texas forms part of a broader lineage of dramatic presentations by Elon Musk, who famously drove a red Roadster out of the trailer of a Tesla Semi truck during its introduction in Hawthorne, California, on November 16, 2017. Years prior, in 2016, Musk had predicted that a Tesla vehicle would navigate across the United States without human intervention by the end of 2017.

Inside Tesla’s 2028 Roadster: 1,500 HP, Fan Downforce and Rocket Thrusters?

The flying car demonstration also sparked digital engagement from the White House, which shared an internet meme depicting President Donald Trump passing a suspended vehicle while Marine One flew overhead, joking that America achieved flying cars prior to the release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). President Trump later praised the demonstration during a Fox News interview, stating that he was very happy for Elon and calling the vehicle very impressive, just one week after presenting Musk with the National Medal of Science at the White House. Describing the vehicle’s unique capabilities during the presentation as a collaboration between the best automotive company and the best rocket company, the billionaire noted that the car can essentially fly like a rocket.