Team Vitality’s V.Hive Headquarters Looted and Vandalized During Paris Protests

Boulevard de Sébastopol Windows Shattered as V.Hive Headquarters Becomes a Target

France experienced a day of mass mobilisation on Saturday, October 17, 2026, with national authorities reporting 110 demonstrations and 550,000 protesters nationwide rallying around concerns over purchasing power, rising prices and funding for public services. Amidst clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement, public buildings and commercial premises were targeted. In Paris, V.Hive—the gaming café operated by esports organisation Team Vitality on Boulevard de Sébastopol—was heavily vandalized and looted.

A ceux qui nous le demandent, il n'y a aucun blessé, le lieu était fermé au public et au staff.Merci à tous pour vos messages, vos soutiens et votre amour.V.Hive renaîtra de ses cendres, comme Vita l'a toujours fait.Merci à tous et prenez soin de vous ❤️ https://t.co/zWlkhu2i2j — https://x.com/Aerzia_/status/2111521123183550828

Videos shared on X capture masked individuals striking the front windows of the venue with an unidentified object, kicking the glass, and using a pole to breach the property. Behind the initial breach, a second pane of glass had already been removed. Individuals were filmed entering and leaving the building, carrying out computer equipment, gaming chairs, and esports trophies. One demonstrator was documented holding aloft a trophy won by Team Vitality in September at the StarLadder StarSeries Fall 2026 in Counter-Strike 2. In a separate clip, a branded club chair was thrown directly into a street fire.

Hardware, Trophies, and Equipment Stolen During the Paris Unrest

The extent of the physical loss includes valuable hardware assets and championship hardware. Team Vitality confirmed that display windows were destroyed and that multiple computer equipment units and trophies were stolen. Among the missing items is the StarLadder StarSeries Fall 2026 trophy, which the club’s Counter-Strike 2 roster secured on September 20 after defeating Aurora Gaming 3-1 in the grand final in Barcelona, Spain. Team Vitality has confirmed that multiple trophies were stolen but the organisation has not yet disclosed a complete list of the missing trophies.

Despite the severe material damage, V.Hive manager Aerzia confirmed on X that no staff members or fans were injured, as the venue was closed to the public and staff at the time of the incident. Sheep Esports reported that Team Vitality was not yet in a position to provide further details regarding the extent of the damage. The venue remains closed while the organization assesses the losses.

Fabien Devide Responds While the VALORANT Team Competes in Shanghai

The timing of the vandalism coincided with a major international milestone for the organization. Hours before the incident at V.Hive, Team Vitality’s VALORANT roster qualified for the Champions final in Shanghai, China. Co-founder and CEO Fabien “Neo” Devide addressed the duality of the moment in a public statement.

Photo: gosugamers.net

While thanking those standing up for their convictions, Devide stressed that “looting and destruction should never have a place in these struggles.” “I’ve just experienced a waking dream with our performance in Shanghai, and today, thousands of miles away, I’m watching a part of myself go up in smoke,” Devide stated. “Tonight, I’m simply deeply saddened.”

Reflecting on the founding ethos of the Boulevard de Sébastopol hub, Devide explained that V.Hive was built to mirror his own childhood experiences of discovering esports in gaming cafés when home internet connections were prohibitively expensive. Operating with gaming sessions priced at €3.50 per hour, the venue was explicitly designed to keep competitive gaming accessible to teenagers and lower-income individuals.

Broader Context of the October 17 Protests Across France

The unrest affecting the Paris esports hub occurred against a backdrop of widespread economic demonstrations involving young people, farmers, trade unions and others. Across France, public infrastructure absorbed significant damage alongside private businesses, including the tourist office in Lyon and Limoges city hall being set on fire.

The Hive That Built Champions: Team Vitality

Editorial teams covering the demonstrations clarified that the incidents of theft and vandalism targeting commercial locations like V.Hive did not reflect the majority of peaceful demonstrations held throughout France on Saturday. Team Vitality stated that V.Hive would remain closed while the full extent of the damage is assessed.