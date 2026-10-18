Pedro Neto left speechless by Moises Caicedo in Chelsea win

Moises Caicedo left Chelsea teammate Pedro Neto speechless on Instagram following a 2-0 victory against Everton, a result that propelled the club to fourth in the Premier League table after Neto scored twice.

Instagram Reaction Follows Goodison Park Victory

The win away at David Moyes’ side marked a significant upturn for Chelsea, courtesy of a brace from Neto and a disciplined defensive display anchored by Caicedo. The 24-year-old midfielder captained the side in the absence of the injured Reece James, earning rave reviews from his fellow goalscorer.

Moises Caicedo x Pedro Neto 💙 pic.twitter.com/LbNViehdlo — https://x.com/Mohxmmad/status/2086109566136205658

Following the full-time whistle, Caicedo published a photograph on Instagram showing him leading the team out of the tunnel. Neto responded directly in the comments section with the verdict: “no words”. The sentiment reflects a broader appreciation within the squad for the Ecuador international’s disruptive capabilities in the central corridor.

Defensive Metrics Show Subtle Shift in Everton Win

According to Sofascore data from the fixture, Caicedo operated with a different profile than usual during the clean-sheet performance. He did not record a single tackle across the ninety minutes and finished with just two defensive actions total.

The statistics underline a tactical reality: Caicedo’s defensive value often stems from spatial occlusion rather than high-volume tackling. By sitting deep in front of the backline, he restricts passing lanes and forces opponents into lateral ball movement that blunts their offensive build-up.

Midfield Control and the Captaincy Question

The clean sheet was Chelsea’s first in the Premier League since January, highlighting a defensive fragility that has slowly receded since Caicedo returned to the team. The addition of Jordan Henderson alongside him in the center of the park has introduced a layer of tactical maturity and protection.

With Reece James sidelined for a three-month recovery window, Caicedo has shouldered leadership responsibilities on the pitch. Henderson remains an alternative candidate to wear the armband given his extensive prior experience as club captain at Liverpool.