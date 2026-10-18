Michael Saylor says credit investors demanded cash cushion for STRC

Michael Saylor revealed at the ParaFi Investor Day that Bitcoin backing alone failed to maintain Strategy’s preferred stock at its $100 target, forcing the company to deploy a U.S. dollar dividend reserve and a share buyback program to repurchase about $1.5 billion of STRC after credit investors wanted a cash cushion.

The Bottom Line

The Core Shift: Credit investors demanded a cash cushion rather than relying solely on Bitcoin backing, forcing Strategy to deploy $1.5 billion in U.S. dollars to protect its STRC preferred stock.

Credit investors demanded a cash cushion rather than relying solely on Bitcoin backing, forcing to deploy $1.5 billion in U.S. dollars to protect its preferred stock. New Asset Ratios: Michael Saylor now defines viable digital credit as an alloy requiring up to 30% cash backing, drawing a direct parallel to stainless steel.

now defines viable digital credit as an alloy requiring up to 30% cash backing, drawing a direct parallel to stainless steel. Market Rebalancing: Strategy now maintains approximately three and a half years of dividend payments in cash reserves, shifting capital away from fresh Bitcoin acquisitions.

Why Bitcoin Collateral Fell Short for STRC Credit Buyers

Stretch (STRC) operates as a perpetual preferred stock designed to yield a 12% annual dividend while maintaining a $100 share price target. During the summer market shifts, the asset slipped below par, eventually bottoming out near $75 per share.

At the ParaFi Investor Day this week, I presented an overview of digital capital, credit and equity, and then joined Jeff Park (@dgt10011) for a fireside chat on digital assets, digital intelligence, and the future of finance.01:23 – Bitcoin as Digital Capital: bull market… pic.twitter.com/fjYATg4SEl — https://x.com/saylor/status/2111478644249899171

According to Michael Saylor, the executive chairman of Strategy, digital asset backing alone was insufficient to stabilize the valuation. Credit investors balked at pure cryptocurrency collateral, prompting the firm to launch a heavy U.S. dollar dividend reserve and equity repurchase initiative.

Credit buyers would rather see three years of dollars than 30 years of Bitcoin, Michael Saylor stated during his address at the ParaFi Investor Day, highlighting a foundational mismatch between crypto-native security models and institutional credit expectations.

Restructuring Digital Credit Into Stainless Steel Ratios

To win back conservative income investors, Strategy altered its structural framework for digital credit products. Michael Saylor described the evolution of these instruments by comparing them to metallurgical engineering during his presentation.

Photo: klamm.de

If you created it as 98% Bitcoin and 2% cash, it tends to buckle. If you make it 70% Bitcoin and 30% cash, think of stainless steel, Michael Saylor explained.

Following this logic, Strategy set aside approximately three and a half years of forward dividends in cash reserves. The organization also signaled intentions to distribute STRC dividends on a daily basis, pending shareholder approval, while projecting that yields will eventually trade 400 to 500 basis points above the risk-free rate—roughly 200 to 300 basis points tighter than current spreads.

Metric / Feature Previous Model Restructured Model Collateral Composition 98% Bitcoin / 2% Cash 70% Bitcoin / 30% Cash Dividend Frequency Standard Periodic Targeted Daily (Pending Approval) Buyback Capital Deployed N/A $1.5 Billion (U.S. Dollars)

Peter Schiff and Market Critics Challenge the Reserve Pivot

The aggressive pivot toward fiat liquidity did not arrive without friction across the broader financial ecosystem. Prominent market critics, including gold advocate Peter Schiff, argued that the company has lost its Bitcoin-buying power.

Photo: finance.yahoo.com

Michael Saylor rejected that narrative entirely, noting that traditional credit markets demand a verified three-year track record, whereas digital credit products are merely in their second year of operational testing. While Strategy spent more capital on repurchasing STRC shares than acquiring new Bitcoin over recent weeks, management maintains that establishing fiat credibility is a mandatory prerequisite for long-term survival.

Before digital credit can capture widespread institutional adoption, Michael Saylor emphasized that these instruments must successfully navigate and survive a prolonged macroeconomic bear market.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.