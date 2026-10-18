Essex County Transit and Local News Updates

Commuters across Essex County face immediate transit hurdles as construction gets underway at the Port Authority Midtown Bus Terminal, setting off weeks of schedule changes and delays. The project is just one of several civic shifts unfolding across the region, alongside a fresh culinary wave headlined by a new matcha café in Newark and a revolving sushi bar in Clifton.

Work at the busy Manhattan transportation hub officially kicked off on October 15th, triggering transit adjustments for riders traveling to and from New Jersey.

New Culinary Additions and Business Shifts

Newark’s dining and beverage scene has expanded with the debut of Seven Cafe and Matcha Bar at 42-48 Norfolk Street. The new establishment serves a menu featuring Vietnamese coffee, specialty matcha drinks, and Vietnamese food. Meanwhile, beverage brand NoorHaus is growing its local presence through pop-up events as it prepares to launch an online shop and establish its first permanent location.

In Clifton, Shinjuku Station Revolving Sushi Bar opened its doors at 850 Route 3, bringing conveyor-belt sushi and tableside robot service to diners in the area. Restaurant expansions are also moving forward nearby, with the Maplewood Planning Board granting approval for plans to expand Porta Rossa and add apartments above the restaurant.

Retail and commercial operations are facing regulatory headwinds in other communities. Local merchants in Belleville explain that a municipal rule restricting business hours for liquor stores, smoke shops, and similar establishments is diminishing revenues and compelling some proprietors to cut staff schedules.

Municipal Policy Changes and Development Plans

Civic leaders in South Orange enacted a notable environmental policy by voting to ban gas-powered leaf blowers, with the restriction slated to take effect in 2027. The Village Council also unanimously adopted a revised Valley Street Redevelopment Plan, which integrates stronger stormwater management requirements, historic preservation protections, and sustainability standards.

In Montclair, the township installed a chicane with flexible traffic bollards on Upper Mountain Avenue. The installation aims to slow drivers and reinforce the road’s 25 mph speed limit. In neighboring Maplewood, the local library introduced a new “Library of Things,” allowing cardholders to check out lawn games, household tools, and electronics for up to 14 days.

Education infrastructure received a major financial milestone as the New Jersey Local Finance Board approved a $498 million, 30-year lease agreement for Newark’s planned Riverfront Elementary School. Slated to open in the fall of 2028, the facility is expected to help alleviate overcrowding in the city’s East Ward.

Upcoming Deadlines and Community Events

With the November 2nd deadline approaching, people throughout Essex County are getting ready for state tax deadlines as the New Jersey Division of Taxation hosts free, face-to-face support sessions to assist residents in filing for property tax relief initiatives like Senior Freeze and ANCHOR.

On the social calendar, Sheena Collum is bringing back her annual birthday fundraiser on November 13th. Formatted as a 1950s-themed “Party with a Purpose,” the event directs all proceeds toward helping the South Orange Rescue Squad purchase a new ambulance. In the fitness sector, Varsity Pilates announced a second location in Fairfield opening in early 2027.

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On the regional dining stage, two Montclair chefs—Sam Stymest of Sam’s Table and Joseph Sergentakis of Boschetto—have been named finalists for Chef of the Year via the 2026 New Jersey Restaurant + Hospitality Awards.

Academic metrics in Newark reached a notable milestone as Newark Public Schools announced a graduation rate of 92% for the Class of 2026. This figure marks a climb from 76% in 2018, with four district high schools achieving 100% graduation rates.

Broader safety trends are also drawing academic attention, following a survey of nearly 50 crime scholars that linked community violence intervention programs, pandemic recovery, and focused deterrence to the historic decline in U.S. homicides.