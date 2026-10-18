Annalisa Magliano wins high jump with 1.68m

At the high jump event, Annalisa Magliano of A.S.D. Atletica Roata Chiusani claimed the top spot by clearing 1.68 meters. The performance set a strong benchmark for the field, earning her 996 points.

How Magliano Cleared the Winning Height

Magliano’s path to the 1.68-meter clearance required steady progression through the bar heights. Competing under the Piedmont regional banner (PIE01), the 2011-born athlete navigated the early increments smoothly before hitting a minor snag at 1.65 meters, where she recorded one X before clearing the height on her next attempt. She then conquered 1.68 meters on her first try, before bowing out with three consecutive misses at 1.71 meters.

Behind her, the competition for second place resulted in a tie between Agata Albertini representing Società Victoria for Emilia Romagna and Harriet Osao Omofonmwan of G.S. Fiamme Oro Padova representing Veneto. Both athletes successfully cleared 1.62 meters, securing 923 points apiece. Albertini reached her height with a single miss at 1.59 meters, while Omofonmwan cleared 1.59 on her first attempt before both stalled out at the 1.65-meter mark.

The Chase for the Top Ten

Elena Del Favero of A.S.D. Risorgive APS took fourth place overall with a clearance of 1.59 meters, adding 890 points to the scoreboard. A trio of competitors then locked in at 1.56 meters to round out the upper tier.

Valentina Faga of A.S.D. Amsicora all managed the 1.56-meter bar, each earning 861 points. Meanwhile, Maia Pennisi, Matilde Borgarelli, and Chiara Panzeri secured heights of 1.53 meters to sit firmly within the leading group as the pentathlon standings continued to unfold.