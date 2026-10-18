Police Officer Arrested for Fatal Shooting of Fellow Cop at Tangerang Selatan Headquarters

An early morning shooting at the Mako Polairud headquarters in Pondok Cabe, Tangerang Selatan, left Bharatu Laurentius Valdo Fernandez Lawai dead on Friday, October 16, 2026, at approximately 04:40 AM, according to reports by HukumID and Kompas. The incident, which unfolded inside the firefighting room of the Air Police Directorate (Ditpoludara), has drawn intense scrutiny from legal representatives and the victim’s family, even as official investigations proceed under the purview of the Jakarta Metropolitan Police.

Arrest and Detention at Polda Metro Jaya

Authorities have confirmed the apprehension of the suspect, identified as Bharada Andika Rahmadani, who serves alongside the victim within the same directorate. Kabid Humas Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Pol Budi Hermanto stated that the suspect was immediately secured following the incident and transferred to the Subdit Jatanras Ditreskrimum Polda Metro Jaya for formal detention and interrogation, as reported by CNN Indonesia. The suspect initially turned himself in to the Ditpoludara Provos Unit before being secured.

Investigators are actively parsing the sequence of events that led to the fatal confrontation. “Saat ini tersangka masih menjalani pemeriksaan oleh penyidik Ditreskrimum Polda Metro Jaya. Penyidik terus mendalami rangkaian peristiwa tersebut guna mengungkap fakta dan memastikan proses hukum berjalan sesuai ketentuan yang berlaku,” Budi Hermanto noted through a written statement, emphasizing the department’s commitment to an objective and accountable process. On Sunday, October 18, 2026, Budi Hermanto reiterated the Jakarta Metropolitan Police’s deep condolences, stating, Kami menyampaikan dukacita yang mendalam atas meninggalnya salah satu anggota Polri. Semoga keluarga yang ditinggalkan diberikan kekuatan dan ketabahan dalam menghadapi musibah ini, and confirmed that every development will be made public based on verified investigative facts.

Conflicting Accounts and Legal Demands for Transparency

While official police statements maintain a broad focus on uncovering the timeline, legal representation for the victim’s family has raised serious allegations regarding premeditation. Senior advocate Petrus Bala Pattyona, speaking on behalf of the family before the victim’s remains were flown to Larantuka, Flores Timur, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), asserted that the tragedy involved multiple weapons and warranted a rigorous, unvarnished inquiry. Another legal counsel accompanying the case, Yohanes Vianey, demanded strict law enforcement if evidence reveals any other participating parties or individuals attempting to obstruct the investigation.

Photo: Kompas

Photo: HukumID

Kami berharap kasus ini dibuka seterang-terangnya, siapa pelakunya dan apa motivasinya. Ini kasus pembunuhan berencana, dan kemungkinan tidak dilakukan satu orang, ujar Petrus Bala Pattyona, as detailed by HukumID.

According to preliminary operational reports cited by legal counsel, the suspect allegedly harbored grievances regarding workplace friction and perceived bullying, prompting him to bring a machete from his residence days prior to the incident. Investigators have yet to publicly corroborate the specifics of the preliminary police reports detailing the weapon retrieval and subsequent sequence inside the Mako Polairud complex. Legal representatives specifically questioned how a single individual could manage multiple items simultaneously, with Petrus noting, Tidak mungkin satu orang bisa menggunakan tiga senjata pada saaat yang bersamaan, while also appealing directly to the National Police Chief: Bapak Kapolri, sesuai pernyataan Bapak yang menytakan bahwa polisi dekat dengan masyarakat, hendaknya Bapak membuka kasus ini seterang-terangnya sehingga tidak menjadi masalah di kemudian hari, and urging family associate Wily Watu to warn against repeating past institutional scandals by stating, Kami tidak mau kasus ini menjadi Sambo Jilid II, karena korban dan pelaku berada dalam satu institusi.

Family Grief and the Return to Flores Timur

The human toll of the Pondok Cabe shooting resonates sharply in Larantuka, where thousands of residents gathered at Gewayantana Airport to receive the homecoming of Bharatu Valdo’s casket, transported via a Polri aircraft, as reported by AFU.id. Family representatives have expressed appreciation for the institutional facilitation of the transport while simultaneously signaling their intent to monitor the unfolding judicial proceedings closely, with Petrus Bala Pattyona explicitly calling on all societal elements to oversee the legal process.

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As the Subdit Jatanras continues its examination of the suspect, questions regarding internal security protocols within the Mako Polairud facilities and the precise motive behind the escalation remain open pending further disclosures from the Jakarta Metropolitan Police.